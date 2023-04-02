The Voice Winners List: Which contestant won each season and where are they now?

The Voice has undoubtedly been one of the most popular reality TV performance shows of the last decade. The show was conceptualized in the Netherlands in 2010 with the title, The Voice of Holland, where it became an instant hit.

The huge success that the show saw in the Netherlands made way for multiple more versions of it in several countries across the world. The American version of the show is also based on the original show and its format.

The Voice premiered on American TV in 2011 and received a positive reception from the audience, leading to over 22 seasons to date.

The Voice provides a platform to amateur singers with exceptional talent along with guidance from industry veterans. The winner of each season also wins a whopping $100,000 prize money along with a record deal from Universal Music Group.

Season 1 through 22 - All the winners of The Voice and where they are now

Season 1: Javier Colon

Javier Colon won the inaugural season of The Voice when it premiered in America in 2011. The Connecticut-born artist specializes in acoustic and soul music and even had a career in music before his appearance on The Voice.

Shortly after his win, Colon released the album, Come Through For You, from Universal Republic Records in November 2011 followed by his latest album, Gravity from Concord Records, which released in 2016. He still performs on-stage and his last performance was at The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular of 2022.

Season 2: Jermaine Paul

Jermain Paul won the second season of The Voice in 2012. The New York-based artist had even contributed uncredited vocals for Alicia Keys' 2003 song, Diary, and was also part of an R&B quartet before appearing on the show. He had also received a Grammy nomination in 2006 under the category of Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals for If This World Were Mine.

Although he did sign a deal with Universal Records, Jermaine did not release an album. However, he has released a single, I Believe in This Life, and also performs from time to time. In 2022, Paul got on stage with Alicia Keys to perform Diary at Radio City Music Hall, New York.

Season 3: Cassadee Pope

Towards the end of 2012, The Voice season 3 got its winner in Cassadee Pope, a pop and country singer. Pope was part of a pop rock band called Hey Monday and released a studio album as well as two EPs before appearing on the show.

In 2013, Pope released her first solo album, Frame by Frame, which opened at no. 9 on Billboard 200. She has since released two more studio albums and two EPs. In 2017, her duet with Chris Young for Think of You got her a Grammy nomination under Best Country Duo/ Group Performance.

Season 4: Danielle Bradbery

2013 brought the fourth season of The Voice where Danielle Simone Bradbery, a country pop singer, became the winner. She became the youngest artist to win the competition, at the age of just 16.

After her win, Bradbery released her eponymous debut album, which was a success, ranking among the top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart. She has since released another album, I Don't Believe We've Met, and multiple singles over the years. She also contributed to the original soundtrack of the 2019 film, Charlie's Angels.

Season 5: Tessanne Chin

Tessanne Chin is a Jamaican artist who won the top spot at the end of the fifth season with a record number of votes. She was actually a popular Reggae artist in the Caribbean circuit with a popular album to her name, even before her appearance on the American show.

Following her win in 2013, she was named Artist of the Year by Caribbean Journal. Her major label debut album, Count On My Love, released in July 2014 and she has done multiple performances since then with prominent artists. She announced her first pregnancy back in 2019 but did not drop her career in music and is still active in the industry.

Season 6: Josh Kaufman

Josh Kaufman won the sixth season of the competition in 2014. The 38-year-old artist specialized in soul and initially joined Adam Levine's team before being stolen by Team Usher in the second round of Battles.

Kaufman was a member of a rock and soul band based out of Indianapolis, where he released a six-title EP in 2012, much before his appearance on the show. After his win, he released an eponymous EP in 2016 and Ndoxo Vol. 1 in 2019. In 2017, he also worked on Broadway, in a show called Home For the Holidays, Live on Broadway.

He currently lives with his wife and five children and sings with his original band, The New Etiquette.

Season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd

Texas-born country singer Craige Wayne Boyd won the seventh season of The Voice. He joined Blake Shelton's team during auditions and despite being defeated twice during Battles and Knockouts, he ended up winning the show, marking the the fourth win for Blake.

Boyd had actually already released two independent albums by the time he appeared on the show. After winning The Voice, he went on a national tour and soon after, released his third album, Top Shelf, in 2017. He has since released an EP in 2019 followed by the single, One Line Away, this year.

Season 8: Sawyer Fredericks

Season 8 of The Voice once again saw one of the show's youngest winners, Sawyer Fredericks. The blues singer and guitarist won at the age of 16, similar to season 4 winner Danielle Bradbery. Ten of his performances from the show ranked in among the Top 10 in the iTunes store.

After his win, Fredericks signed a deal with Republic Records and released an eponymous EP in 2015 and the album, A Good Storm, in 2016. He later worked with Dreamland Recording Studios to release two more albums, Hide Your Ghost in 2018 and Flowers for You in 2020.

Season 9: Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith is a singer, songwriter, and musician who won The Voice season 9 in 2015. The Kentucky-born artist began his journey in music from his church choir and went on to become the season's first artist to hit No. 1 in the iTunes pop songs store.

During his audition, he turned all four coaches with his amazing rendition of Sia's Chandelier. After his victory, Smith has released three albums with Republic Records - Something Beautiful in March (2016), 'Tis the Season in October (2016), and Only Love in August (2018).

In 2018, he worked with Petey Martin and Tedd T to write Ashes for Deadpool 2, which was sung by Celine Dion. Smith returned to TV to represent Kentucky in an American Song Contest on NBC.

Season 10: Alisan Porter

Alisan Porter was the winner of the tenth season of the singing competition. She is an American actor cum singer proficient in pop, rock, and country genre music. Porter appeared in roles in Parenthood, Stella, I Love You to Death, Curly Sue, and other projects during her acting career.

She moved to a career in music as she grew older, performing in The Ten Commandments: The Musical and A Chorus Lane on Broadway. She followed it up with an eponymous album in 2009 and Who We Are in 2014. After her win on The Voice, Porter released an EP in 2017 and another album in 2019, called Pink Cloud.

Season 11: Sundance Head

Sundance Head took home the title of winner of season 11 of The Voice in 2016. Son of famous American singer, Roy Head, Sundance had already tried his luck on American Idol in 2007, but was eliminated a week before the finals. In 2016, he tried again, this time on The Voice.

Sundance joined Team Blake Shelton, and went on to become the winner of the season, bringing home Shelton's fifth win. After the win, he joined Blake Shelton on his national tour, Doing It To Country Songs, in February 2017. He has since released two albums - Stained Glass and Neon in 2019 and Starting Again in 2022.

Season 12: Chris Blue

Season 12 saw 27-year-old R&B and soul singer Chris Blue take the winner's title. His choice of song for the blind audition was The Tracks of My Tears, and with all other teams full, Blue found his place in Alicia Keys' team. This marked the only time that Keys would go on to win as a coach on the show.

Following his win, Chris Blue has released two albums to date - Fresh Start and One Light in 2019. He also went on multiple tours and has released multiple singles over the years, like Money on You, You Are My Heaven, Moon, and others.

Season 13: Chloe Kohanski

Chloe Kohanski was the winner of season 13 of The Voice. The 23-year-old rock singer turned three chairs with her performance of The Chain by Fleetwood Mac, joining Miley Cyrus' team.

However, she was stolen into Blake Shelton's team during the knockout stage. Her win added another star to Shelton's record of being the coach with the most wins on the show.

Kohanski released her debut single, Come This Far from Republic Records, in May 2018. In 2019, she changed her stage name to "chloe mk" and released her new single, To Be Young, and an EP called Fantasy, under her new name. She released her first album, All the Same All OK, in 2021.

Season 14: Brynn Cartelli

In 2018, Season 14 saw the youngest winner of the show, 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli. She had also tried out for The Voice in the previous season but could not turn a chair. She returned after a year of preparation and successfully got into Kelly Clarkson's team, going on to win the season.

In 2019, she opened for Kelly Clarkson during her Meaning of Life tour. Cartelli has also released an EP titled Based on a True Story in 2021, and multiple popular singles, with the latest one being Convertible in the Rain, which came out in 2022.

Season 15: Chevel Shepherd

Chevel Shepherd won season 15 of The Voice. The 16-year-old country singer from New Mexico joined Kelly Clarkson's team and also became the first country singer to win the show who was not from Blake Shelton's team.

After her time on the show, she went on to open for Maroon 5 during their Red Pill Blues tour in 2019 and also performed at the White House during the National Christmas Tree Lighting that year. In 2021, Shepherd released the album Everybody's Got a Story, following which she got into acting.

Chevel already has two films under her belt. She appeared as a teenage singer in B. J. Novack's 2022 film, Vengeance. She will also appear in a leading role in Eric Parkinson's Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse.

Season 16: Maelyn Jarmon

26-year-old folk singer, Maelyn Jarmon, joined John Legend's team and went on to become the winner of season 16, making Legend one of the coaches to win in their first attempt.

After her victory on the competition, Jarmon signed a deal with Republic Records but has yet to release an album. However, her singing career is far from over as she often shares her talent on TikTok.

Season 17: Jake Hoot

Jake Hoot became the winner of season 17 at the end of 2019. The country singer's rendition of When It Rains It Pours by Luke Combs during his audition could only turn Kelly Clarkson. However, he went on to the finals and won the title, defeating all other teams.

Hoot signed with Universal Music after his win on the show and in 2021, released the EP Love Out of Time. He has also released multiple singles, including Better Off Without You, I Would've Loved You, and his latest, Had It To Lose.

Season 18: Todd Tilghman

In 2020, Todd Tilghman won the title in season 18 of the show. The 42-year-old pastor mesmerized all four coaches with his vocals, ultimately joining Blake's team for his journey on The Voice.

Since his win, Tilghman has released multiple singles and EPs, also making his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry in 2022. In 2021, the pastor co-authored his first book with his wife, Every Little Win: How Celebrating Small Victories Can Lead To Big Joy.

Season 19: Carter Rubin

The 19th season of The Voice saw another 15-year-old becoming champion. Carter Rubin auditioned with Lewis Capaldi's Before You Go and joined Gwen Stefani's team. He went on to the finals and won with his rendition of Miley Cyrus' The Climb.

Rubin has become a proper performer since his time on the show and has released multiple singles till date. He even went back to The Voice stage in 2021 to perform his single, Horoscope.

Season 20: Cam Anthony

Cam Anthony is an extremely talented artist who had already seen his fair share of success before his time on The Voice. His musical talent went viral on YouTube and he even won Fox's Showtime at the Apollo.

Anthony joined Shelton's team and went on to win the season with his performance of Bon Jovi's Wanted Dead or Alive. After his win, Anthony appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021, followed by the Philadelphia Welcome America Festival, where he performed alongside artists like Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida.

In 2022, he released his first single, Keep It Between Us.

Season 21: Girl Named Tom

Season 21 of The Voice marked the first time a group act won the championship title. Girl Named Tom is an American trio made up of the Liechty siblings Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb. Even before they appeared on the show, the trio had already released a single and an EP back in 2019.

After their win, they went on to release two more albums - Hits from the Road in 2021 and One More Christmas in 2022. They have also released two singles to date and done stage performances for huge crowds.

Season 22: Bryce Leatherwood

Season 22 just aired a few months ago and so fans of the show would still remember Bryce Leatherwood. The 22-year-old country singer joined Blake Shelton's team and went on to win the season, making it Shelton's ninth win on the show.

Since his win, Leatherwood has performed multiple times at Blake Shelton's bar chain, Ole Red. While he has not yet released any new music, he does plan to do so with his deal with Universal Music Group.

The show is currently on its 23rd season, which started airing on NBC on March 6, 2023. This season will also mark the end of Blake Shelton's long-running appearance on the show as one of the coaches.

