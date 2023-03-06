The Voice winners: Which coach has the most victories? Details explored

The Voice is set to return to screens with a brand new season this week. The upcoming season will be Blake Shelton’s last season on the show; he has the most victories under his belt, winning nine of them.

His last victory was in season 22, when he won alongside Bryce Leatherwood, a country artist. In a conversation with The Rolling Stones in 2021, Blake revealed that he had previously wanted to leave the show, but did not want to leave everyone "in a bind" during COVID-19.

Blake Shelton ready to say goodbye after winning The Voice nine times

The Voice is set to premiere season 23 this Monday and will feature a panel of four coaches as they build their teams, hoping to lead one of their teammates and themselves to victory. Along with new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper, returning to the show after a short break are Kelly Clarkson and nine-time winner Blake Shelton.

Blake has been on the show since its inception in 2011 and by far has the most wins of any coach that has appeared on the show. At the beginning of season 22, he announced that the 2023 segment would be his last on the show as he is ready to pass the torch.

The Voice season 23 coach won for the first time during season 2 with R&B singer Jermaine Paul. After the season finale, the two opened up about what the victory felt like, and Blake said that Jermaine loves to hear that he’s the winner.

Jermaine thanked America for all the support while in conversation with Extra TV and said that it was such a great night. He added that he felt blessed to be there and thanked Shelton for helping him achieve the prize.

Season 2 was just the beginning of Blake’s streak, as he went on to win three seasons in a row. He won The Voice season 3 with Cassadee Pope, a country singer who has since then released three studio albums and performed a duet with Chris Young, titled Think of You, which was number 1 on the US Country Airplay Chart in 2016.

The coach then brought home the trophy in season 4 with then-16-year-old Danielle Bradbery, who will be on tour starting March 9. Bradbery will kickoff the tour in New York City’s Mercury Lounge and end on May 18, 2023, in The Basement East, Nashville, Tennessee.

The Voice’s Blake Shelton tasted victory once again in season 7 along with Craig Wayne Boyd, who went up against three of Adam Levine’s team members in the finale and came out on top. In season 11 of the NBC show, Sundance Head, who previously competed on American Idol, went up against child star Billy Gilman and won, giving the country singer another victory.

After a year’s break, Blake found himself on top once again in season 13 alongside contestant Chloe Kohanski, who adopted the stage name Chloe MK in 2019 and released her album, All the Same All Ok, in 2021. The Voice season 23 coach then won seasons 18 (Todd Tilghman), 20 (Cam Anthony), and 22 (Bryce Leatherwood).

He is set to appear on The Voice season 23 one last time and hopes to go out with a bang. Tune in on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET on NBC to watch the season premiere of the singing competition.

