'Kenan' Season 2 cast list: Kenan Thompson, Dani Lane, and others star in American sitcom

Kenan Thompson, the most recognizable face on television, is back with another season of his sitcom Kenan. The first season was much appreciated because of its emotional comfort and timely laughs as the series premiered on NBC during the pandemic.

Kenan is the story of a father (played by Thompson) who hosts a morning TV show and has become a single parent to his two young daughters Aubrey and Birdie Williams (Dani Lane and Dannah Lane), in the wake of his wife's death.

As Kenan is renewed for season 2, we can expect more between the relationship Kenan's character has with Mika, played by Kimrie Lewis, his executive producer and secret crush.

A look at the cast list of NBC sitcom 'Kenan'

Kenan Thompson as Kenan

Thompson has been a part of television for almost three decades. The American actor and comedian has been a cast member for the NBC series Saturday Night Live for 17 seasons straight. In the early 90s, he has also done a Nickelodeon show, 'All That', which made him very popular among the youth. In 1996, he collaborated with his All That co-star Kel Mitchell and began their own sitcom Kenan and Kel.

Thompson also had roles in The Mighty Ducks franchise and played the title character in the 2004 movie Fat Albert.

Chris Redd as Gary Williams

Chris Redd briefly pursued a career as a rapper, but switched to sketch comedy after discovering that he enjoyed improvisational comedy. He has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live since 2017. Redd is also known for his roles in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016), and a Netflix sitcom called Disjointed.

Don Johnson as Rick Noble

Kenan stars Don Wayne Johnson, who won a Golden Globe for his role as James 'Sonny' Crockett in the 1980s television series Miami Vice. He also had an eponymous lead role in the 1990s cop series Nash Bridges. Johnson has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dani Lane as Aubrey Williams

Dani Lane is an 11-year-old actress who also appeared on the show named Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She also did a movie called Same Time Next Christmas (2019). Her sibling Dannah Lane plays Birdie in the sitcom Kenan.

Others in the cast of 'Kenan'

Kenan ensemble cast also includes Kimrie Lewis-Davis, Hayley Marie Norman, Fortune Feimster, and Vanessa Calloway.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kenan kicks off New Year's on January 3, 2022, with back-to-back episodes on NBC, Mondays at 8:00 and 8:30 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by R. Elahi