'Kenan' Season 2 episode 2: Are Kenan and Tami just colleagues or work friends?

The first episode of Kenan season 2 ended with Tami removing her hair extensions and fake eyelashes in front of the camera live and accepting her true identity. However, in episode 2, titled 'Work friends', the viewers will get to see Kenan and Tami's bond undergo a massive change.

Recap of Kenan Season 2 Episode 2 - The Broadway Connection!

The second episode of Kenan, starts with Kenan's younger daughter Bridget Williams (played by Dannah Lane) shooting a TikTok video with the help of her uncles Gary and Rick.

When Kenan sees this, he reacts like a typical strict father and tells Rick to delete the app from her phone. However, this doesn't stop Birdie from shooting another TikTok video capturing Gary making a funny impression of one of her professors from school.

When Kenan is forced by Mika to raise a toast to Tami at her birthday party, he embarrasses her in front of her family and friends by trying to be cheeky and funny at the same time. This continues the next day when he again tells her that he only sees her as a colleague and not as a friend. Tami gets offended and things between them intensifies.

The TikTok video lands Birdie in trouble at school as Gary and Rick try to defuse the situation but she eventually gets a two-day suspension, which Kenan comes to know about through his home spy agent daughter Aubrey (played by Dani Lane).

Kenan visits Tami's house to apologize and she eventually forgives him as they both come to know that they like Broadway. The episode ends with them doing a mini Broadway performance on their Morning Live show.

Watch the latest season of Kenan on NBC at 8 p.m. (E.T.) every Monday.

