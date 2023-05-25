Kenneth Anger dead: Cause of death revealed as tributes on social media pour in

Well-known filmmaker, actor, and author Kenneth Anger recently passed away due to natural causes on May 11, 2023, at the age of 96. The news was revealed by his gallery on their website, where they described Anger as a trailblazer and said that his influence will continue to transform those who have witnessed his films, words, and vision.

The official page of the TV show Night Flight shared a post on Facebook and wrote that he was known for his experimental films and penning the Hollywood Babylon books. The post continued:

"In honor of his passing, we're streaming Kenenth Anger's interview w/ DangerousMinds.com creator and 'Disinfo TV' host Richard Metzger from DisInfoCon (2000), available to watch now on Night Flight Plus."

Film at Lincoln Center also paid tribute to Anger on Facebook and wrote that he was a great experimental filmmaker. The post added:

"In 2022, FLC screened Anger's masterpiece, Scorpio Rising, in our series, New York, 1962-1964: Underground and Experimental Cinema, and Fireworks in 2016 in An Early Clue to the New Direction: Queer Cinema Before Stonewall."

Director and producer Robbie Studsor wrote on Facebook that he has been a fan of Anger since a very young age, and Anger's films changed his life forever.

Netizens paid tribute to Kenneth Anger on Twitter

Kenneth Anger gained recognition over the years for his flawless work as a filmmaker. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Adam Piron @adam_piron RIP Kenneth Anger. the last of his kind and one of the few to understand cinema as ceremony. RIP Kenneth Anger. the last of his kind and one of the few to understand cinema as ceremony. https://t.co/cIcswS2M2N

Woke Beyond @WokeBeyond RIP Kenneth Anger. What was with the goat? RIP Kenneth Anger. What was with the goat? https://t.co/GHW3yoV3BQ

sonic stacey @zodiacsquirrel rip kenneth anger you ol weirdo rip kenneth anger you ol weirdo https://t.co/JzP2PlPgm9

Kenneth Anger's films focused a lot on surrealism, homoeroticism, and occult

Born on February 3, 1927, Kenneth Anger was the third child of his parents, and he was introduced to films by his grandmother. He attended the Santa Monica Cotillion and made his first short film, Ferdinand the Bull, in 1937, which was followed by Who Has Been Rocking My Dreamboat in 1941.

Tinsel Tree, Prisoner of Mars, The Nest, Demigods, Drastic Demise, and Escape Episode are a few of the many films he made. He gained recognition for his 1947 film Fireworks, which focused on homos*xual themes.

Kenneth Anger was known for his short films (Image via Scott Rudd/Getty Images)

Anger helmed films like Puce Moment, The Love That Whirls, Les Chants de Maldoror, Le Jeune Homme et la Mort, Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome, and more. His 1963 film, Scorpio Rising, was a subject of controversy, and the American Nazi Party protested against the film during its screening in Los Angeles.

Senators in Bondage, Matelots en Menottes, and Denunciation of Stan Brakhage were among the films Kenneth announced but were never produced. He later became popular for his films like Hollywood Babylon, The Man We Want to Hang, Anger Sees Red, Mouse Heaven, I'll Be Watching You, Ich Will!, Uniform Attraction, Missoni, and more.

Kenneth Anger pursued a successful career as an author, and he was known for his book, Hollywood Babylon, published in 1959. The book was banned in 1965 as it spoke about the scandals of popular faces from the entertainment industry, including Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland, and Charlie Chaplin.

He published a sequel titled Hollywood Babylon II in 1984, and although Anger planned and wrote a third book, it was never published. He was known for his books like A History of Eroticism, Atlantis: The Lost Continent, and Suicide in the Entertainment Industry.

