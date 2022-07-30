Who is Jan Jorden? All about Burt Metcalfe's wife as M*A*S*H producer dies aged 87

The famed producer, director, and actor Burt Metcalfe, recently passed away at the age of 87. He gained recognition for his work on the CBS war comedy-drama series, M*A*S*H.
Metcalfe’s wife, actress Jan Jorden, revealed that he died on July 27 from natural causes. Detailed information on his funeral is yet to be disclosed.
Everything known about Burt Metcalfe’s wife Jan Jorden
Born on September 8, 1942, Janice Hope Jorden was born to parents Frederic Eugene Jorden and Betty Jane Wilson. The 79-year-old is a well-known actress who has appeared in M*A*S*H as Nurse Baker for five seasons.
She was a series line producer before joining as the executive producer of the show. Apart from her appearance in M*A*S*H, she is also known for her role in the two and a half hour long TV film, Goodbye, Farewell and Amen, that was the series finale for M*A*S*H.
The actress has also appeared in films like A Love Affair: The Eleanor, Lou Gehrig Story, and The Last Married Couple in America.
Jorden married Metcalfe in December 1979. While this was Jorden's first marriage, Metcalfe was previously married to Toby Harry Shipman from 1961 to 1968.
Although Jorden is quite a popular name in the industry, details about her career, educational background, and parents, other than their names, haven't yet been revealed.
Burt Metcalfe's journey in the entertainment industry
Burt Metcalfe was raised in Montreal and joined the United States Navy in 1956. He served two years and was in a public relations position at Ream Field in San Ydisro, California.
During his time in the Navy, he worked with a few of his comrades and created a beauty contest called Miss Angel. Metcalfe then made his debut with the 1959 movie Gidget and portrayed Tom Easton in an episode of the anthology series, Death Valley Days.
He played the role of Don Martin in an episode of the first season of The Twilight Zone, which aired in March 1960. He was seen as Joe Brigham in the NBC sitcom Happy from 1960 to 1961 and then appeared in the CBS sitcom, Father of the Bride from 1961 to 1962.
Burt made three guest appearances on the CBS legal drama, Perry Mason.
Metcalfe became famous as the writer of the CBS show, M*A*S*H and was the producer of the series from 1972 to 1983.
He was initially an associate producer and became a line producer in 1976. However, in 1977, he became the show's executive producer and joined Warner Bros. Television during the 80s.
Burt later joined as the executive producer and director of several shows at MTM Enterprises in November 1986.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Burt Metcalfe became a familiar name in the entertainment industry for his work as an actor and producer. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.
People paying tributes to the actor remembered him for all of his roles and praised him for them.
Metcalfe is survived by his wife Jan Jorden.