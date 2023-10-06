KENZO x Levi’s denim collaboration: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

KENZO x Levi’s denim collaboration unveils a world where traditional meets contemporary, East intertwines with West, and fashion becomes more than just attire - it's an experience. This merger, featuring the genius of two titans in the fashion landscape, offers an array of denim wear that perfectly encapsulates Levi's® classic touch with KENZO's modern flair.

As fashion enthusiasts eagerly await, the collaboration promises not just clothes but stories, histories, and the celebration of two iconic brands seamlessly blending their essence.

Released on October 4, the buzz surrounding this collection isn’t just about the garments. It’s about the legacy and mastery that both Levi’s® and KENZO bring to the fashion tableau.

In a world where uniqueness is sought after, this collaboration stands as a testament to innovation rooted in rich heritage. Fashion connoisseurs, it’s time to look for a collection that redefines denim.

KENZO and Levi’s denim collaboration (Image via Twitter/@highsnobiety)

This KENZO x Levi’s denim collaboration captures the heart and soul of both brands. It pays homage to Japan's Kaihara denim, intertwined with iconic American designs reminiscent of attire worn by cowboys and workmen of yesteryears.

The campaign, shot against the breathtaking backdrop of Kyoto's traditional villas at Mount Mitsutouge, brings the collection to life.

Highlights include fringed denim outerwear accentuated with Sashiko embroidery and unique collars, and suspended bottoms adorned with leather detailing. Tattered denim, Boke flower-printed blazers, and emblematic shirts add depth to the range.

KENZO x Levi’s denim collection (Image via Twitter/@highsnobiety)

Moreover, essential overalls, distressed trucker jackets, satin-bordered uniforms, denim neckties, and illustrative bandanas echo the traditional Levi’s ethos, making this collaboration a celebration of heritage and innovation.

Here is a glimpse of the prices of KENZO x Levi’s denim collaboration.

KENZO x LEVI'S® printed denim blazer: $895

KENZO x LEVI'S® denim genderless cowboy shirt: $475

KENZO x LEVI'S® printed denim dungarees: $725

KENZO x LEVI'S® denim card holder: $110

KENZO x LEVI'S® printed bandana: $150

KENZO x LEVI'S® genderless fringed denim jacket: $895

Levi’s: A walk through time

Levi's®, renowned as the international denim pioneer, boasts of an illustrious journey spanning nearly two centuries.

In 2023, the brand celebrated the 150th anniversary of its timeless 501® jeans, marking the occasion with a slew of collaborations. From Crocs to Denim Tears and ERL, Levi’s® showcased its versatility, never ceasing to amaze.

KENZO: A legacy rooted in diversity

KENZO, spearheaded by Nigo, has always embodied a diverse design language, drawing deep inspiration from its Japanese roots. Founded by Kenzo Takada, KENZO is synonymous with distinct patterns, vibrant palettes, and a style that resonates with global audiences.

Glimpse of KENZO x Levi’s denim (Image via Twitter/@highsnobiety)

The KENZO x Levi’s denim collaboration isn't just about fashion; it's a narrative of two legacies, two cultures, and two design philosophies coming together.

Available from October 4 on KENZO and Levi’s® platforms as well as select outlets, this collection is an ode to timeless fashion, redefined for the modern world. Grab a piece of history, imbued with innovation.