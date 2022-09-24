Where to buy Kenzo FW22 drop 5? Price, release date, and more explored

French luxury fashion house Kenzo has been making waves throughout the fashion industry with its recently found streetwear credibility due to artistic director Nigo. The fashion designer has now dropped another limited-edition collection for the Fall Winter 2022 season.

The newly launched Fall Winter 2022 week 5 drop, dubbed the Varsity Tiger, is just another take of Nigo over the style with a penchant for checkered patterns, varsity, and knits. The collection was released on Kenzo's official website on Friday, September 23, 2022.

More about the newly released varsity-themed Kenzo Fall Winter 2022 week 5 drop, dubbed the Varsity Tiger

Newly released varsity-themed Kenzo Fall Winter 2022 week 5 drop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nigo debuted as the French luxury fashion house's artistic director in September 2021 and has definitely brought his own flair of street and youth into the label's collection. Nigo has spoken a distinct language in the fashion world by taking his design inspiration from the French luxury fashion house's late founder, Kenzo Takada.

Nigo has tried to amalgamate the idea of traditional Japanese with western traditions and has found a middle-way realistic approach to style his clothes.

The newly launched collection is further a testiment to his methods. Nigo has tagged the newly launched FW22 Week 5 drop under the French luxury label's University collection. The label described their collection in an official Instagram post,

"KENZO UNIVERSITY Collection [tiger emoji] As seen on the runway, @nigo’s début Fall-Winter 2022 collection introduces the Varsity Tiger edit, explore the synthesis between Japenese and Western flairs."

The latest drop inserts cross-cultural cool factors into a collection of Ivy-League-ready varsity ensembles. A few pieces in the collection include,

Tiger Varsity oversized hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $795. Tiger Varsity relaxed T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $255. Varsity jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $2,135. Varsity biker jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $1,395. Varsity hooded sweatshirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $695. Varsity jumper, which can be availed at a retail price of $780. Varsity sweatshirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $595. Varsity merino wool jumper, which can be availed at a retail price of $925. Varsity boxy T-shirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $240. Tiger Varsity sweatshirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $585.

Collection pieces include multiple tees, jackets, pants, frocks, hoodies, and sweatshirts, which are all basics of the collection. The Fair Isle knitwear piece features the label's emblematic tiger motifs.

The highlight of the collection includes the Varsity jackets, which come in two colorways - 'Red/Pink' and 'Grey/Black.' The varsity jackets feature the classic block lettering "KENZO PARIS" and the house's founding year, 1970.

The collection also includes checkered print fabrications which are encapsulated over the thick ponchos, dressy trousers, long trenches and more. Lastly, the French luxury fashion label's graphical logo are featured over sweater vests and sweaters.

The Fall Winter 2022 week 5 drop, Varsity Tiger, can be availed on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Kenzo, starting Friday, September 23, 2022.

