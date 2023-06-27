Kevin Gates Only the Generals Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Kevin Gates has announced a new tour, titled Only the Generals Tour 2023. It is scheduled to take place from October 6, 2023, to December 16, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Canada. The tour is celebration of the singer's 2021 mixtape, Only the Generals, Pt. II, and will feature special performances by BIGXTHAPLUG and DJ CHOSE, announced via a post on their official Instagram page.

Presale for the Kevin Gates tour is currently available at Ticketmaster's official page for the tour. Tickets will be available from June 30, 2023, at 10:00 local time from the singer's official website.

Kevin Gates celebrates anniversary of Only the Generals, Pt. II mixtape with tour

Kevin Gates released his mixtape, Only the Generals, Pt. II, on February 19, 2021. It peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 9 on the Billboard Rap album.

The full list of dates and venues for Kevin Gates' Only the Generals tour is given below:

August 26, 2023 – Glendale, Arizona at Power 98 Powerhouse at Desert Diamond Arena

October 6, 2023 – Portsmouth, Virginia at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

October 7, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cellaris Amphitheater at Lakewood

October 10, 2023 – Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory STL

October 11, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

October 12, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Andrew J. Brady Music Center

October 13, 2023 – Sterlings Height, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

October 14, 2023 – Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

October 16, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

October 17, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armoury

October 18, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater

October 19, 2023 – La Vista, Nebraska at The Astro

October 20, 2023 – Wichita, Kansas at Cotillion Ballroom

October 21, 2023 – Colorado Springs, Colorado at Broadmoor World Arena

October 24, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel

October 26, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port

October 27, 2023 – San Angelo, Texas at Riverstage

October 28, 2023 – Corpus Christi, Texas at Concrete Street Amphitheater

October 31, 2023 – Irving, Texas at The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

November 1, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

November 2, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

November 4, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena

November 30, 2023 – Knoxville, Tennesse at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

December 1, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena at The BJCC

December 2, 2023 – Mobile, Alabama at Mobile Civic Center Theater

December 7, 2023 – Fayetville, Arkansas at JJs Live

December 8, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

December 9, 2023 – North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena

December 14, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Arena

December 15, 2023 – Augusta, Georgia at James Brown Arena

December 16, 2023 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tracing Kevin Gates and his music career

Kevin Jerome Gilyard, better known by his stage name Kevin Gates, was born on February 5, 1986, and began his career after attending the Baton Rouge Community College. The singer released his studio album, Islah, on January 29, 2016. It peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and number 16 on the Canadian album chart.

Following the success of his debut studio album, Kevin Gates released his studio album I'm Him on September 27, 2019. It peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 28 on the Canadian album chart.

The singer released his third studio album Khaza on June 17, 2022. The album peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 2 on the Billboard Rap album charts.

