Kevin Gates Only the Generals Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Kevin Gates has announced a new tour, titled Only the Generals Tour 2023. It is scheduled to take place from October 6, 2023, to December 16, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Canada. The tour is celebration of the singer's 2021 mixtape, Only the Generals, Pt. II, and will feature special performances by BIGXTHAPLUG and DJ CHOSE, announced via a post on their official Instagram page.
Presale for the Kevin Gates tour is currently available at Ticketmaster's official page for the tour. Tickets will be available from June 30, 2023, at 10:00 local time from the singer's official website.
Kevin Gates celebrates anniversary of Only the Generals, Pt. II mixtape with tour
Kevin Gates released his mixtape, Only the Generals, Pt. II, on February 19, 2021. It peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 9 on the Billboard Rap album.
The full list of dates and venues for Kevin Gates' Only the Generals tour is given below:
- August 26, 2023 – Glendale, Arizona at Power 98 Powerhouse at Desert Diamond Arena
- October 6, 2023 – Portsmouth, Virginia at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
- October 7, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cellaris Amphitheater at Lakewood
- October 10, 2023 – Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory STL
- October 11, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- October 12, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
- October 13, 2023 – Sterlings Height, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
- October 14, 2023 – Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena
- October 16, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- October 17, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armoury
- October 18, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater
- October 19, 2023 – La Vista, Nebraska at The Astro
- October 20, 2023 – Wichita, Kansas at Cotillion Ballroom
- October 21, 2023 – Colorado Springs, Colorado at Broadmoor World Arena
- October 24, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel
- October 26, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port
- October 27, 2023 – San Angelo, Texas at Riverstage
- October 28, 2023 – Corpus Christi, Texas at Concrete Street Amphitheater
- October 31, 2023 – Irving, Texas at The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
- November 1, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall
- November 2, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center
- November 4, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena
- November 30, 2023 – Knoxville, Tennesse at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
- December 1, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- December 2, 2023 – Mobile, Alabama at Mobile Civic Center Theater
- December 7, 2023 – Fayetville, Arkansas at JJs Live
- December 8, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- December 9, 2023 – North Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena
- December 14, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Yeungling Arena
- December 15, 2023 – Augusta, Georgia at James Brown Arena
- December 16, 2023 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tracing Kevin Gates and his music career
Kevin Jerome Gilyard, better known by his stage name Kevin Gates, was born on February 5, 1986, and began his career after attending the Baton Rouge Community College. The singer released his studio album, Islah, on January 29, 2016. It peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and number 16 on the Canadian album chart.
Following the success of his debut studio album, Kevin Gates released his studio album I'm Him on September 27, 2019. It peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 28 on the Canadian album chart.
The singer released his third studio album Khaza on June 17, 2022. The album peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 2 on the Billboard Rap album charts.