Kevin Kaarl Tour 2023: Tickets, venues, where to buy, dates, and more 

Mexican singer-songwriter Kevin Kaarl has announced a tour in support of his latest album, Paris Texas. The tour will kick off on February 26 in Seattle, Washington, and will stretch through May 6 at The Rave Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kevin Kaarl will also make stops in Utah, California, Texas, and Arizona, among other cities. Tickets for the tour are priced from $35 and are available via the artist’s website and Ticketmaster.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kevin Kaarl spoke about his album Paris, Texas. He said:

“The album is a story of someone who lost interest in himself and then rediscovered themselves. It makes you feel more human to know that someone who was lost was able to find themselves again.”

The album features 13 tracks, and goes along the lines of the alt-rock and dream-pop genre.

Kevin Kaarl’s recent work also includes his single Prenda del Alma, inspired by his home, and is a cover of legendary artist Chalino Sánchez.

Kevin Kaarl will kick off his tour on February 26 in Seattle

Feb 26 - Showbox At The Market - Seattle, WA

Mar 2 - The Complex - Ut - Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 4 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

Mar 5 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

Mar 7 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

Mar 9 - The Novo By Microsoft - Los Angeles, CA

Mar 12 - Balboa Theatre - San Diego, CA

Mar 21 - The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center - El Paso, TX

Mar 22 - Rialto Theatre-Tucson - Tucson, AZ

Mar 23 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

Mar 28 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City, Ok

Mar 31 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

Apr 1 - Mcallen Performing Arts Center - Mcallen, TX

Apr 2 - Emo's Austin - Austin, TX

Apr 6 - Plaza Live - Orlando - Orlando, FL

Apr 22 - The Eastern-Ga - Atlanta, GA

Apr 23 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Apr 26 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

Apr 27 -- Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

Apr 28 -- Toads Place - Ct - New Haven, CT

Apr 29 -- Royale Boston - Boston, MA

May 4 -- The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

May 5 -- Vic Theater - Chicago, IL

May 6 -- The Rave-Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI

Kevin Kaarl has released two albums till date

Kaarl released his debut album in 2019 titled Hasta el Fin Del Mundo and followed it up with Paris Texas in 2022. His discography also includes one extended play (EP) San Lucas, which was released in 2019. His most popular songs include San Lucas, Let’s go to Mars, Collapse, and I Love You among others.

He also spoke about his attention deficit disorder with Rolling Stone Magazine. He said:

“My thoughts go somewhere else because of my attention deficit disorder. So in a concert, if you see that a song is not right, it’s not that I forgot. It’s because I lost concentration because my mind went somewhere else.”

Before getting into music, Kaarl was into photography and filmmaking. His twin brother Bryan also performs with him. Apart from Spanish, Kaarl also sings in English, including songs like Next to you, Good times and Selfish Pretty Girl.

