Kid Cudi Insano World tour 2024-25: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Kid Cudi Insano World Tour 2024-25 is scheduled to take place from June 28, 2024, to March 18, 2025, in venues across North America and Europe. The tour is in support of the singer's Insano album project, both the original version as well as the reworked Insano: Nitro Mega.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Austin, New York City, Boston, and Vancouver as well as Berlin and Dublin, among others. Kid Cudi announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on March 6, 2024.

American Express presale for the Kid Cudi tour will be available from March 11, 2024, at 10:00 am local time for UK and Europe shows and March 12, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with a valid AMEX Card.

Artist presale will also be available from March 12, 2024, at 10:00 am local time for North America shows and March 13, 2024, at 10:00 am local time for Europe and UK shows. The presale can be accessed by registering at the official website of the tour.

Several local presales will also be available, which can be accessed via individual presale codes. Moody Center, TD Garden shows presale code is ELECTROWAVE and the Madison Square Garden Show code is SOCIAL.

General tickets will be available from March 15, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased from the aforementioned official website of the tour or via Ticketmaster.

Kid Cudi Insano World Tour 2024-25 dates and venues

Kid Cudi released his latest studio albums, Insano, and Insano (Nitro Mega) on January 12, 2024, and February 23, 2024, respectively. The first version of the album peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Now Kid Cudi is embarking on a tour to support the two versions of the album and he is bringing along several performers as support. Joining him on the upcoming world tour will be Pusha T, EARTHGANG, Jaden Smith, Chelsea Pastel, and Sienna Bella, respectively.

The full list of dates and venues for the Kid Cudi Insano World Tour 2024-25 is given below:

June 28, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

June 30, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

July 3, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

July 5, 2024 – Sunrise, Florida, at Amerant Bank Arena

July 6, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

July 9, 2024 – Duluth, Georgia, at Gas South Arena

July 11, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

July 13, 2024 – Washington, DC, at Capital One Arena

July 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

July 17, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center

July 19, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

July 20, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

July 23, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

July 24, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

July 27, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

July 28, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois, at Allstate Arena

July 31, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 2, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center

August 7, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Target Center

August 9, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center

August 11, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

August 14, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center

August 16, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Pechanga Arena

August 17, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 20, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

August 22, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

August 24, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

August 25, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

August 28, 2024 – Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

August 30, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at Crypto Arena

February 25, 2025 – Oslo, Norway, at Spektrum

February 27, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany, at Barclays Arena

February 28, 2025 – Berlin, Germany, at Uber Arena

March 2, 2025 – Oberhausen, Germany, at Rudolf Weber-ARENA

March 3, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

March 5, 2025 – Milan, Italy, at Forum Milano

March 8, 2025 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena

March 9, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium, at ING Arena

March 12, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

March 14, 2025 – Birmingham, UK, at Resorts World Arena

March 15, 2025 – Manchester, UK, at Co-op Live

March 18, 2025 – London, UK, at The O2

Kid Cudi first announced the world tour on February 22, 2024, via a post on his official Twitter, just a day before the release of the reimagined edition of the album, Insano (Nitro Mega).