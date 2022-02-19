Kid Cudi Members of the Rage T-shirt: Where to buy, price, and more about the merch drop

Kid Cudi launched his new T-shirt collection Members of the Rage on February 18, 2022, which has apparently taken him years to design for his fans.

The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER @KidCudi Also, my clothing line I told yall about is doin our first drop Saturday too. Ive been workin on this for YEARS and im finally givin u a taste. Also, my clothing line I told yall about is doin our first drop Saturday too. Ive been workin on this for YEARS and im finally givin u a taste.

This Friday at 9.00 am PST, Kid Cudi's new clothing line kicked off for sale. The clothing line has a featured logo designed by Nigo and Cudi together, who have also collaborated to release their new song Want It Bad for the I Know Nigo album.

With a new song and a clothing line together, Cudi fans are getting a particularly fruitful gift in February.

All about the Kid Cudi's Member of The Rage collection

The collection comprises of 13 t-shirts in different colorways with a signature logo on each t-shirt.

The logo is a graphic of a cartoon UFO, an alien ship throwing lightning upon Earth. Lightning bolts occur on both sides of the planet while the tee spells out Member of the Rage upon the UFO. On the lower left side of the t-shirt comes a warning sign with a written warning of Super-Human below it.

All 13 t-shirts carry out the same design scheme but come in unique colorways including : Electric Blue/ Optic White, Full color/ Optic White, Full color/ Jet Black, Neon Yellow/ Jet Black, Neon Orange/Jet Black, and Neon pink/Jet Black.

The t-shirts are available on membersoftherage.com, also designed by Cudi, a website inspired by the official Windows 98. The entire website brings out the intergalactic vibes with its unique color scheme. The t-shirts are priced for $395 USD each and sizes range from S to XL.

The product description on the official website reads,

"Oversized, short-sleeved, round-neck top made of 100% cotton / 9oz, 315GSM two-ply, ringspun heavy jersey, knitted using American yarn. Glow in the dark pigment appears in spaceship light’s animation. MADE IN USA"

The larger number of t-shirts in the Members of the Rage line are billed as a Collection by Scott Mescudi that's a fusion of 90s grunge, hip-hop, and the distant future.

The Guns Go Bang singer also showed off one of the t-shirts on his social media, sporting it in three photographs. The singer also asked media outlets to only keep positive publicity and refrain from making negative comments.

What are your thoughts on the new collection by Kid Cudi, will you cop or not?

