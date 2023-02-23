KidSuper x Stuart Weitzman limited-edition footwear collection: Price, release date, and more details explored

On February 22, 2023, KidSuper and Stuart Weitzman introduced a limited-edition footwear collection as part of their artistic collaboration.

Using unconventional materials, shapes, and cuts, with intricate and whimsical motifs and prints, fashion may push the boundaries of accepted norms and become an expressive medium in its own right. This message is intended to be spread via this collaboration.

The limited-edition collection debuted at a runway show organized by KidSuper during the 2023 Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The collection is now available on Stuart Weitzman's official site and in selected stores at a price range between $550 and $695.

Mariska Hargitay is the model for the KidSuper x Stuart Weitzman limited-edition footwear collection

Mariska Hargitay as the model of the limited-edition footwear collection (Image via Yahoo)

Alongside Stuart Weitzman's Head of Design, Edmundo Castillo, KidSuper's founder Colm Dillane is making his debut with the project in the women's footwear industry. The goal was to convert Dillane's creative power into energizing artwork that could be sprayed across a variety of Stuart Weitzman's iconic shoe designs.

As per the official website of Stuart Weitzman, Colm Dillane said the following about this collaboration:

"I like doing unexpected things and expanding the universe of KidSuper. I started as a kid making T-shirts in my high school, and now to be able to collaborate with a luxury shoe company and create my own version of the heel — it's been a dream."

While working with Dillane, Castillo was quite thrilled and satisfied with the collaboration. The latter said on the official page:

"Fashion is art. We all want to wear art. We all want to collect art — and this collection is the perfect form of wearable art. It made sense to take our most iconic silhouettes and incorporate KidSuper’s artwork. Each style is a beautifully crafted statement piece you’ll want to wear and cherish forever."

He further stated:

“There was never a dull moment working with Colm. He was full of creativity and passion, which came through in the collection. We both came to the table with a lot of creative ideas and when I first saw his art I couldn’t help but immediately envision it on our shoes.”

Dillane's artistic input is shown in the collection's promotional short film, The Shoe-In. Emmy-winning actress Mariska Hargitay leads a diverse group of New Yorkers on a mission to protect a priceless artifact, bringing to life the spirit of the collaboration's inspiration from strong women leaders.

Speaking about working with both brands, Mariska Hargitay said:

"I loved working with the Stuart Weitzman and KidSuper teams. My day job is serious business to say the least, so I loved the whimsy and how-about-we-try-this feel of this shoot."

She further continued:

"I adore fashion, the play and expression and creativity of it all, and being able to partner with one my favorite shoe brands in combination with a designer who is on a rocketship to the top was just incredibly exciting. I’m so happy to be a part of this project — and I love carrying a work of art with me with every step I take."

🦋🌈👽♌️ @gxbrielofarrell Mariska Hargitay for KidSuper x Stuart Weitzman (2023) Mariska Hargitay for KidSuper x Stuart Weitzman (2023) https://t.co/ayuGOyw9Hi

For fashionistas who are interested in buying these shoes, these limited-edition footwears are now available on Stuart Weitzman's official site and in selected stores, along with two attractive silk scarves for $195.

