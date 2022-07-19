BTS’ V shows up in style to support bestie Park Hyo-shin at his musical

BTS’ V is the best friend everyone needs in their life. On July 17, V was spotted attending the musical, The Man Who Laughs, at Sejong Center.

Talented ballad singer and BTS' V’s friend Park Hyo-shin is playing the lead role of Gwynplaine, and V showed up in style to support his friend. Dressed in a white Celine cotton tee paired with bell bottom trousers from KidSuper Studios, V looked uber stylish in a simple outfit.

On July 18, Park Hyo-shin took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of him and V, snapped together backstage. In the photo, the two are seen smiling from behind the mask as they share a sweet hug.

V immediately responded by commenting: “Namu + ARMY = [fire emoji].” For the unversed, “Namu” means tree in Korean and is also a sweet reference to Park Hyo-shin’s official fan club, Soul Tree.

Park Hyo-shin’s costar from The Man Who Laughs, Kim So-hyang, who plays Lady Josiana in the musical, also posted a photo that she took with V, Park Hyo-shin, and Lee Soo-bin backstage.

She revealed that V was so moved by her performance that he teared up.

“[V] said that he cried after watching Josiana. I’ve achieved it all.”

Not just Park Hyo-shin’s costars, people who attended the musical shared photos and anecdotes after seeing V at the Sejong Center, where the musical was held.

V tried to be low-key and wore a cap to conceal his identity, but his handsome visuals became a talking point amongst those present, with people sharing anecdotes about him.

Someone anonymously shared that V came with two managers and sat in the front row, and during the curtain call, he took off his hat and danced a bit to cheer for Park Hyo-shin and the cast enthusiastically.

KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts

"He was wearing a red hat & with two managers. He was sitting in front of me & during the curtain call, he took off his hat, danced a little bit & cheered the actors generously."

빨간 모자 쓰고 매니저 두분하고 같이.

제 앞 쪽에 앉아 있었고 커튼콜때는

모자도 벗고 살짝 춤도 추고 배우분들께 환호도 아끼지 않고 해 주더라구요.

According to OP Taehyung came to watch the musical "The Man Who Laughs." starring Park Hyoshin."He was wearing a red hat & with two managers. He was sitting in front of me & during the curtain call, he took off his hat, danced a little bit & cheered the actors generously."

VStreamTeam 🎶 @VTeamBase



Taehyung was spotted attending "The Man Who Laughs" musical

He likely went to support his good friend Park Hyoshin

ARMYs are impressed that despite a hectic schedule, BTS’ V always makes time for his friends.

Fans also recognized V wearing his favorite cotton white Celine tee, which he has worn numerous times before and still manages to look stylish each time.

V recently attended Celine Men’s Fashion show in Paris with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum, becoming the most talked about celebrity at the event.

KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts We heard that Park Hyoshin is a private person and rarely posts on instagram or even with anyone for that matter. But him posting with tae means that he really treasures his friendship with taehyung🤍 We heard that Park Hyoshin is a private person and rarely posts on instagram or even with anyone for that matter. But him posting with tae means that he really treasures his friendship with taehyung🤍

Another fan who saw BTS’ V closely mentioned that he went straight to meet Park Hyo-shin in his dressing room post the musical, presumably where they clicked on the pictures uploaded on Instagram.

tae studio ⚡️ @thetaestudio



"Went straight into the Dressing Room *with Park SeoJoon-nim.

Will wait for a pic from the Dressing Room”



*t/n: Park Hyoshin’s dressing room we presume Op is referring to From fans who were at the Man who laughs musical “Went straight into the Dressing Room *with Park SeoJoon-nim. Will wait for a pic from the Dressing Room” *t/n: Park Hyoshin’s dressing room we presume Op is referring to https://t.co/uA3zcPtrd0

BTS’ V and ballad singer Park Hyo-shin have been friends for a long time and support each other’s work publicly.

Park Hyo-shin even introduced V to ace K-pop lyricist Kim Eana who revealed on MBC’s Radio Star that she is helping him work on his debut solo album and has already received some demos from him.

BTS’ V becomes the only Asian act to rank in the Top 10 Instagram Influencers list

The talented Bangtan member created a buzz as they became the only Asian act to make it to the Top 10 Influencers List. Known as the unofficial “King of Instagram,” BTS’ V boasts 47.2 followers on Instagram at this point.

V ranked 9th on the Top 10 influencers list and is the most followed Bangtan member on Instagram.

BTS members are currently on a break from group activities and will reunite to host a global concert in Busan in October to help South Korea win the bid for World Expo 2030.

BTS’ V was last spotted attending member j-hope’s pre-release bash for his second solo album Jack in the Box.

