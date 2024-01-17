Killer Soup review: Riveting, yet meandering tale on Netflix 

Killer Soup, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, emerges as a dark comedy that oscillates between being quite entertaining and occasionally losing its narrative grip. Set in the fictional town of Mainjur, the series revolves around Swathi, portrayed by Konkona Sensharma, and her husband Prabhakar Shetty played by Manoj Bajpayee.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers from Killer Soup.

In addition to her complex relationship with Prabhakar, Swathi's lack of culinary skills contrasts with her ambitious dreams of opening a restaurant. Notably, the series has a strong opening that blends humor and dark secrets by portraying the protagonists engaged in a convoluted web of deceit and betrayal.

Killer Soup: The ingredients used to prepare the Netflix thriller series

In the Netflix series Killer Soup, Konkona Sensharma delivers a standout performance that brings the necessary depth to Swathi's character. Moreover, Manoj Bajpayee, as Prabhakar, complements her with his portrayal of an incompetent and perplexed husband.

Despite an impactful start, the dark comedy loses engagement in later episodes. The narrative sometimes feels overextended, with the plot becoming complex as it introduces numerous characters and subplots. Subsequently, it leads to a lack of focus on the central storyline. That said, it also makes the viewer wonder if the series could have been more effective as a shorter endeavor.

In spite of the narrative hiccups, the series is visually engaging, as Anuj Rakesh Dhawan's camerawork provides it with a unique perspective. The script, co-written by Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, and Harshad Nalawade, is ambitious but occasionally struggles under its own complexity.

Nonetheless, the show offers notable moments of entertainment and effectively showcases the acting prowess of its talented cast.

What is Killer Soup about?

Killer Soup is a dark comedy series set in the fictional South Indian town of Mainjur. The story revolves around Swathi Reddy and her husband Prabhakar ‘Prabhu’ Shetty. Swathi, an inept cook obsessed with making paya soup, dreams of opening her own restaurant. However, her life turns dark as she and Prabhu become entangled in a web of deceit, betrayal, and complex relationships.

The plot thickens when Swathi has an affair with Prabhu's look-alike masseuse, Umesh. The affair, in turn, leads to a series of convoluted events. After Prabhu discovers the affair and dies in an altercation, Swathi and Umesh dispose of his body. Thereafter, Umesh, disfigured with acid burns, impersonates Prabhu.

Throughout the series, various characters and subplots are introduced, including corrupt family members, police investigations, and other eccentric elements. The narrative combines dark humor with absurd situations, thereby creating an amalgamation of comedy and thriller.

What is the cast of Killer Soup?

The primary cast of the Netflix series includes:

Konkona Sen Sharma portrays Swathi Shetty, the central character.

portrays Swathi Shetty, the central character. Manoj Bajpayee takes on dual roles, playing both Prabhakar Shetty, Swathi's husband, and Umesh Pillai, her lover.

takes on dual roles, playing both Prabhakar Shetty, Swathi's husband, and Umesh Pillai, her lover. Sayaji Shinde is the character of Arvind, Prabhakar’s elder brother.

is the character of Arvind, Prabhakar’s elder brother. Nassar appears as Hassan, a senior police inspector.

appears as Hassan, a senior police inspector. Kani Kusruti is cast as Kirtima, who is both Prabhakar's assistant and his secret lover.

is cast as Kirtima, who is both Prabhakar's assistant and his secret lover. Anula Navleke plays Appu, the daughter of Arvind.

plays Appu, the daughter of Arvind. Anbu Thasan plays the role of Thupalli, Hassan's junior officer.

All in all, despite its shortcomings, Killer Soup delivers a compelling black comedy, highlighted by commendable performances by its ensemble cast.

The series premiered on January 11, 2024, and is available to watch on Netflix.