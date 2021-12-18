Kim Jong Kook emerges a winner as doping test results come out

The Kim Jong Kook and Greg Doucette controversy might finally be winding down, after the South Korean singer revealed his doping test results.

A Canadian fitness YouTuber, Greg Doucette, had recently implied that Kim Jong Koon’s physique was not a result of his hard work, but of HRT or steroids. Naturally, the accusation did not sit well with the singer’s fans, prompting Kook to state that he would undergo any test to prove the Canadian bodybuilder wrong.

The test results are finally out, and it looks like Kim Jong Kook’s fans were right to support their idol all along.

Kim Jong Kook's test proved the singer had not received steroid injections

On 16 December 2021, the singer, who happens to be extremely popular in South Korea, posted a video on his YouTube channel titled Doping test results...and an update on the legal action... In the video, Kim Jong Kook revealed the result of the test. Furthermore, he also spoke about the legal action that he had threatened the bodybuilder with.

The test for steroids and HRT was reportedly conducted by the Korean branch of 'Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory' (SMRTL), a prominent institution which is officially approved by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The test revealed what several around the world had suspected - Kim Jong Kook had received no external steroid injections.

Apart from the final result, Kim also demonstrated the process of taking the doping test. The individual being tested (Kim Jong Kook in the video) collects urine samples in a container, which he then transfers to smaller containers.

For transparency, the singer recorded himself undergoing the whole process on camera. He also made sure to show himself sealing the samples to prevent alterations.

🐾 shai ; ʚ◡̈ɞ @yejiapshai okay wait Kim Jong Kook literally collected his urine right infront of wada staffs 🙈 (well it’s to make sure that the urine needed for the doping test really comes from him hahahaha) okay wait Kim Jong Kook literally collected his urine right infront of wada staffs 🙈 (well it’s to make sure that the urine needed for the doping test really comes from him hahahaha) https://t.co/qWfaT3P3qo

Helping Kim out was the CEO of Five Star Global, Myung Se Young, who stated that not one, but 392 tests were conducted from Kim Jong Kook’s urine samples. Incidentally, this is a higher number of tests than what an Olympic athlete undergoes.

Kim Jong Kook also made sure that his own fame did not sway the agency’s testers, choosing to sign up as an anonymous bodybuilder.

Announcing the result was a big moment for the singer, who had been struggling under the weight of this accusation for a while, despite most rejecting it. He stated,

"It was a long and painful time for me personally. He said 'after looking through more books, it seems I was wrong. I'm sorry.' For me, who went through all the tests, felt this was in vain. But I think this test was a good wrap-up for those who believed in me."

Kim Jong Kook took the opportunity to point out how the West should not be considered the standard for all races, saying,

"'Just because the hormone levels are high means you got HRT or TRT' as claimed by that foreign expert was proven to be false. When I got the doping test, I tested negative [for those things]. Is there more that needs to be said? I showed clear evidence that I didn't do anything."

Having vindicated himself, he further went on and added,

"I hope that when you criticize or claim something about other races, I hope you do more research and studying because Westerners are not the standard for all races. I hope this will be an opportunity to acknowledge there are differences."

Genuinely love this man 😢 @allkpop Okay... I'm so in love with him lol... Like again 😩Genuinely love this man 😢 @allkpop Okay... I'm so in love with him lol... Like again 😩Genuinely love this man 😢

Kim Jong Kook also updated viewers on the legal action against malicious commentators, stating that he is not pursuing the matter. He said,

"I think the best way to go about this is in a positive manner. The 30 million KRW that I thought about using for legal action will be used for something that is more hopeful and will be used for those who need it. So I decided to donate that money. Ultimately, I want to turn this issue into a good cause."

While most people believe the debate is over, the episode is certain to dissuade anyone from underestimating Kim Jong Kook's ability or fan base in the future.

