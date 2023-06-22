Kim Kardashian admits Kanye was "maybe" right as she opens up about daughter North West's controversial TikTok with rapper Ice Spice

Popular reality mogul Kim Kardashian opened up about sharing a video of her eldest daughter North West with rapper Ice Spice. The video, which went viral earlier this year, received a lot of criticism from fans as soon as it was posted on their TikTok account. It featured the duo lip-syncing to PinkPantheress and Ice Spice's collaboration song, Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2.

Ever since the video was posted, Kim Kardashian has received a lot of flak for the song choice, not just from her fans and followers, but also from her now ex-husband Kanye West. He slammed Kim for showcasing their daughter in the video. In an interview with Time Magazine, the Kardashians star opened up about the decision and felt that her rapper ex-husband's emotions might be justified:

“I saw on the internet [people were saying] ‘Kanye was right', and maybe he was in that instance. But [North] loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

Kim Kardashian opens up about her daughter North West's video

Kim Kardashian and North West are one of the most popular mother-daughter duos on TikTok. They always keep themselves updated with the latest trends and share several videos with their fans and followers. However, a video shared earlier this year created quite some noise, leading to much criticism from fans.

In it, North West and Ice Spice were seen dancing and lip-syncing to several of the rapper's songs, including Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2. In one of the videos, North was also seen cosplaying the rapper as she's a huge fan and has showcased pencil sketches of the artist as well.

However, Kim Kardashian received a lot of flak for her daughter's song choice, in particular from her ex-husband Kanye West. The duo were married for seven years before The Kardashians star filed for divorce in 2021. In the midst of the same, it only got more dramatic, when the rapper watched the video and took to Instagram to make his disappointment clear.

In a since-deleted post, Kanye attached a screenshot of one of North's TikToks and said:

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"

In an interview with Time Magazine, Kim revealed that she realized why she received the criticism, adding that she took down the video.

"As soon as I saw the words, I was like, "Oh no, we’re taking this down,"" The SKIMS founder said.

After Kanye's outburst on social media, Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram to defend her daughter North's choices. She expressed that her ex-husband's constant attacks on her in several interviews as well as on social media was hurting her more than any of their TikTok videos.

She further added:

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.”

She has also opened up about the rapper's behavior in the family's new Hulu show, The Kardashians. She expressed her frustration with Kanye's constant digs towards her. The reality star also noted that she was keeping quiet because of the four kids that she shares with the rapper - North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

The Kardashians on Hulu is currently in its third season and has shown several different lifestyles of the much-loved Kardashian family. Dating life, marital issues, kids, professional commitments, sibling feuds, and many other dynamics will be explored throughout the season, giving viewers what they need.

The series airs every Thursday at 12:01 am ET on Hulu.

