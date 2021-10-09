KINApparel on 'Shark Tank': Cost, where to buy, and who is founder Philomina Kane? 

Shark Tank has been unfavorably known for the weirdest inventions that have come to light over the last decade and more. At the same time, the ABC-backed show has offered a springboard for products that deserve an opportunity to grow.

This year already looks promising with an interesting roster of inventors who are ready to take over the sharks with their mind-boggling pitches. Will they succeed? Time will tell.

Shark Tank Season 13 will premiere with four enthusiastic entrepreneurs looking to expand their businesses. Of the lot, Philomina Kane easily has one of the best products to talk about, which serves multiple purposes.

What is KINApparel on Shark Tank?

KINApparel was born out of Kane's desire to promote haircare and how natural remedies are the way to go about it. Made of satin, the clothing line focuses on manufacturing clothes that are easy on hair and the fabric.

For Kane, satin was an obvious choice because unlike most materials, it doesn't retain moisture, which helps keep the hair protected and breakage-free.

The website further explains:

"Satin is simply less disruptive. Whether it be full out fro, last night’s twists, summer braids or your forever locs, satin saves your style! Less friction means more preservation."

Where to buy KINApparel clothes and what's the cost?

The KINApparel website - www.kinapparel.org - has a range of clothing items listed that a user can choose from. While pullovers are priced at $79.99, reversible satin bucket hats are available for $50 each. The beanies range from $35 to $40.

Who is Kin founder Philomina Kane?

Also known as NaturallyPhilo, the Shark Tank inventor's journey began as a haircare content creator. Before kickstarting KINApparel, the influencer was doing style tutorials on Snapchat. Having found success with it, she moved platforms and YouTube became her go-to social media channel. Since 2014, she has amassed over 11 million views and 185,000 subscribers.

She wrote on her site:

"The amazing people I interact with on my channel via the comment section, and instagram, keep me going. I love you all and I will never stop. KINApparel is for you."

Shark Tank Season 13 premieres October 8 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Also showcasing their work and hoping for a nod from Shark Tank's big wigs in the maiden episode are the makers of Uprising Food, Lion Latch, and Paskho.

