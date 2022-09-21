"Kind of a slay": Twitter lauds Richard Quinn's SS23 collection as designer pays tribute to The Queen

British fashion designer Richard Quinn presented his eponymous label's Spring Summer 2023 collection on September 20, at the closing show of London Fashion Week. The LFW ended on a melancholic note as Richard Quinn dedicated his collection to the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's longest reigning monarch passed away on September 8, with her funeral taking place on September 19, which was declared a national holiday. Hence London Fashion Week's events for September 19 ended up getting shifted to a different date.
Following the same, Richard Quinn's LFW 2022 showcase, which was originally planned to take place on September 19, was shifted to September 20 as the closing show for the esteemed fashion week.
Fans of the British fashion designer and label were impressed with Richard Quinn's tribute to the late Queen and his quick judgment to dedicate the entire show to her. A fan on Twitter expressed:
Fans reaction to Richard Quinn's Summer Spring 2023 collection dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II at London Fashion Week
Late Queen Elizabeth II was the eponymous British label's most high-profile supporter, who was also seen sitting in the front rows for its Autumn/Winter 2018 London Fashion Week show. Quinn dedicated his show to the Queen and said in the designer notes that "she touched him among so many others with her grace and kindness."
The collection was surreal and followed upon the late matriarch's clothing style she followed all her life, but with a bit of a modern touch. Fans have been praising Quinn's all-black dresses and silhouettes which represented the Queen's fashion choices.
Fans further congratulated the designer for ending London Fashion Week 2022 on a good note with an impeccable collection.
Many fans pointed out that they were happy with Quinn's all-black outfits and claimed them as their favorites from this year's show.
Fans enjoyed the entire SS23 collection presented by Richard Quinn at the Fashion Week and also praised the designer's quick changes in accordance to Queen's death and funeral. The collection was further appreciated for the amazing silhouettes and "impeccable" designs.
More about the Richard Quinn's LFW SS23 collection
Quinn's 2023 runway show started on a sorrowful note as Tim Buckley's Song to the Siren played. The collection first showcased models shrouded in black hued dresses. Quinn further included a nod to Her Majesty in the show as he added cryptically before the presentation,
"The opening section will recall the original show with the Queen sitting there - with a bit of a twist. People will see some familiar things."
Some of Quinn's signature designs like opera coats, supersized bows, decadent florals, bomming corsages, concealed faces, and 3-D feathers were included in the collection, with the show-stopping look being an ethereal bridal look.
The inspired collection also featured crowns, headscarves, belted coats, all of which echoed the late Queen's Balmoral wardrobe. Highlights from the collection were all-black floor-length lace veils, birdcage length face coverings, and beaded tiaras.
According to Quinn, after hearing about the Queen's demise, he did a 360 turn over the existing collection. His team created over 20 opening all-black looks in just 10 days, while working day and night, to pay a homage to Queen Elizabeth II.