"Kind of a slay": Twitter lauds Richard Quinn's SS23 collection as designer pays tribute to The Queen

British fashion designer Richard Quinn presented his eponymous label's Spring Summer 2023 collection on September 20, at the closing show of London Fashion Week. The LFW ended on a melancholic note as Richard Quinn dedicated his collection to the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest reigning monarch passed away on September 8, with her funeral taking place on September 19, which was declared a national holiday. Hence London Fashion Week's events for September 19 ended up getting shifted to a different date.

Following the same, Richard Quinn's LFW 2022 showcase, which was originally planned to take place on September 19, was shifted to September 20 as the closing show for the esteemed fashion week.

Fans of the British fashion designer and label were impressed with Richard Quinn's tribute to the late Queen and his quick judgment to dedicate the entire show to her. A fan on Twitter expressed:

cece @whozcece richard quinn ss23 dropping the day after the queen’s funeral is kind of a slay richard quinn ss23 dropping the day after the queen’s funeral is kind of a slay https://t.co/BxoIqGUGQJ

Late Queen Elizabeth II was the eponymous British label's most high-profile supporter, who was also seen sitting in the front rows for its Autumn/Winter 2018 London Fashion Week show. Quinn dedicated his show to the Queen and said in the designer notes that "she touched him among so many others with her grace and kindness."

The collection was surreal and followed upon the late matriarch's clothing style she followed all her life, but with a bit of a modern touch. Fans have been praising Quinn's all-black dresses and silhouettes which represented the Queen's fashion choices.

Fans further congratulated the designer for ending London Fashion Week 2022 on a good note with an impeccable collection.

taylor russell’s whore @MIUCClAMUSE what a wonderful way to end london fashion week bravo richard quinn you’ve done it again what a wonderful way to end london fashion week bravo richard quinn you’ve done it again https://t.co/zv6Qse4IsT

#LFW Richard Quinn SS23 collection pays tribute to the queen in many proportions of black. Richard Quinn SS23 collection pays tribute to the queen in many proportions of black.#LFW https://t.co/G2aRNAeHRz

Senam @pyer_princess 🏾 i saw the richard quinn show and i feel alive and happy i saw the richard quinn show and i feel alive and happy 👍🏾

alejandra @wrkhs is it okay if i tweet the whole richard quinn collection? because that's what it deserves is it okay if i tweet the whole richard quinn collection? because that's what it deserves https://t.co/aiYNODv5Re

clementine @4TheGirIs Richard Quinn ss23 paying tribute to the queen at london fashion week Richard Quinn ss23 paying tribute to the queen at london fashion week https://t.co/XgUUa4jeEP

Many fans pointed out that they were happy with Quinn's all-black outfits and claimed them as their favorites from this year's show.

𝙡𝙮𝙣𝙣 @pradavante my favorite looks from richard quinn spring ‘23 ready-to-wear my favorite looks from richard quinn spring ‘23 ready-to-wear https://t.co/nHmGwhId0B

Anna Tsvell @AnnaTsvell Richard Quinn Spring 2023, I am so obsessed 🖤 can’t wait to paint one of these Richard Quinn Spring 2023, I am so obsessed 🖤 can’t wait to paint one of these https://t.co/DaPeErsJlO

dee @chainandsilver Richard Quinn Spring Summer 23 RTW



i LOVE these looks sm Richard Quinn Spring Summer 23 RTWi LOVE these looks sm https://t.co/JedOtcEHbW

Fans enjoyed the entire SS23 collection presented by Richard Quinn at the Fashion Week and also praised the designer's quick changes in accordance to Queen's death and funeral. The collection was further appreciated for the amazing silhouettes and "impeccable" designs.

Quinn's 2023 runway show started on a sorrowful note as Tim Buckley's Song to the Siren played. The collection first showcased models shrouded in black hued dresses. Quinn further included a nod to Her Majesty in the show as he added cryptically before the presentation,

"The opening section will recall the original show with the Queen sitting there - with a bit of a twist. People will see some familiar things."

Some of Quinn's signature designs like opera coats, supersized bows, decadent florals, bomming corsages, concealed faces, and 3-D feathers were included in the collection, with the show-stopping look being an ethereal bridal look.

The inspired collection also featured crowns, headscarves, belted coats, all of which echoed the late Queen's Balmoral wardrobe. Highlights from the collection were all-black floor-length lace veils, birdcage length face coverings, and beaded tiaras.

According to Quinn, after hearing about the Queen's demise, he did a 360 turn over the existing collection. His team created over 20 opening all-black looks in just 10 days, while working day and night, to pay a homage to Queen Elizabeth II.

