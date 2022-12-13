"King of manifesting": Hilarious Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow memes take over Twitter amid recent claim 

Internet users have been curious about Dua Lipa’s relationship status and it seems like they have finally got an answer. Sources revealed that the Levitating singer is allegedly dating fellow musician Jack Harlow. Netizens have since taken to social media to create hilarious memes.

This is not the first time Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa’s name have been mentioned together. In May, the former released a track titled Dua Lipa on his album Come Home the Kids Miss You. The 24 year old revealed that he reached out to Dua through FaceTime and asked for permission to release the song. In an interview with The Breakfast Clun, Harlow revealed:

"I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by it or to feel creeped out. She was like, 'Oh, it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.'"

In Harlow’s hit track, he croons:

"Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature/ I check the web, they out here chewin’ me up/ F**k it."

According to Page Six, the pair went on to meet at a Variety event held on December 3. The publication also revealed that the two have been in “constant communication” ever since.

Sources also claimed that the First Class singer “was very interested” in Dua and intended to “strongly pursue” their potential relationship.

Insiders also revealed that Harlow flew to New York City to meet the One Kiss singer after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance that took place last Friday. The following day, they were reportedly spotted arriving separately at a restaurant for lunch.

Sources close to Jack also revealed:

"He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her."

Netizens react to Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow allegedly dating

Internet users were flabbergasted after hearing the news. Many could not believe that Jack was allegedly romantically linked to Dua. Several netizens seemingly opined that the Don’t Start Now singer was out of Harlow’s league. A few hilarious tweets read:

Chilliam Fancyson @Keefler_Elf me the moment dua lipa and jack harlow started dating me the moment dua lipa and jack harlow started dating https://t.co/1mmi3bgbBR

christine 🦋 @ainsleyhcyes DUA LIPA AND JACK HARLOW DATING??? PAGE SIX REPORTS WHAT HAPPENED TO THE FIRST FIVE PAGES WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PLOT DUA LIPA AND JACK HARLOW DATING??? PAGE SIX REPORTS WHAT HAPPENED TO THE FIRST FIVE PAGES WHAT HAPPENED TO THE PLOT https://t.co/Ut8bevniCC

victoria. @novacancyt Jack Harlow was plotting on getting dua lipa Jack Harlow was plotting on getting dua lipa 😭 https://t.co/sjm7Ekx7v9

🍷 @Iunazion dua lipa after news that her and jack harlow are dating came out dua lipa after news that her and jack harlow are dating came out https://t.co/UKTV85mKcT

jarrod @_houseknecht_j the feed saying dua lipa & jack harlow are dating the feed saying dua lipa & jack harlow are dating https://t.co/xyTsmTJVmq

Deo @dmc_dmcc Me rn after I just found out Jack Harlow & Dua Lipa are dating & I cannot be serious enough. Me rn after I just found out Jack Harlow & Dua Lipa are dating & I cannot be serious enough. https://t.co/KEnsMnTg5z

carlos @nightscanary Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow dating… Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow dating… https://t.co/1qapXWzWQx

Junior Maruwa 🇨🇵 @juniormaruwa Jack Harlow’s really clapping Dua Lipa’s cheeks? I’m gonna need a minute Jack Harlow’s really clapping Dua Lipa’s cheeks? I’m gonna need a minute https://t.co/0OR2bPYaVR

abe @lilpain1k no way jack harlow and dua lipa dating no way jack harlow and dua lipa dating https://t.co/cEtufdcte1

It is important to note that neither Dua Lipa nor Jack Harlow have addressed the dating rumors.

Dua Lipa was linked to Trevor Noah in prior

In September, the 27-year-old songstress was spotted alongside The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah. They were seen enjoying a meal at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in New York City. After the duo stepped out, they were seen embracing and giving each other a kiss before splitting ways.

It has since been confirmed that the two were not dating but were simply enjoying a friendly dinner that took place after they recorded an episode for Dua’s podcast- At Your Service.

A source revealed to Page Six that “they haven’t spoken since.”

Dua Lipa’s former relationship with supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid amassed immense traction online in 2019. However, the duo parted ways in December 2021. Sources claimed that they were “taking a break from their relationship” and “figuring things out right now.”

