 ‘King Richard’ takeaway: The importance of mentorship in building up legendary personas

King Richard, the recent biopic on the life of Richard Williams, father of the legendary tennis duo Venus and Serena Williams, has arrived in theaters. It follows the life of an unyielding and determined father who believed in his daughters and guided them to make history in the world of tennis.

The official trailer for King Richard dropped in July, creating hype among sports lovers who couldn't wait to watch the lives of their favorite tennis players unfold on screen. The biopic has received positive reviews from critics primarily for the performance of Will Smith in the lead role as Richard Williams.

What is 'King Richard' about?

King Richard follows the story of mentor and father Richard Williams, who drafted a "plan" of success for his daughters Venus and Serena Williams. From the outset, he believed they were tennis prodegies destined for fame and glory.

The linear and uncomplicated storyline of the film follows Richard Williams as he hustles to get his daughters a decent life and proper training to realize what he believes they were meant to become - two legendary tennis players.

From the streets of Crompton, they move to Florida, where they go on to claim their fame under the strict guidance of a father who makes all the right decisions for his children's sake.

The importance of mentorship and guidance from parental figures

King Richard delves into the importance of guidance and mentorship in the lives of young aspirants to keep them on the right path and avoid their exploitation.

In the film, we see Richard Williams turn down numerous hefty offers from agents solely for the sake of his daughters. He ensured a healthy work and play balance for them to avoid burnout and stress.

Richard was not only focussed on his children's athleticism but also concentrated on an their overall development so that they could become well-rounded individuals. He never lost faith in them, which helped build up their confidence and helped them win trophies in matches.

King Richard shows how important it is to have a selfless guide who never loses faith and always makes decisions for the benefit of those under his wing. Richard always believed in his daughters and made sure they had the best of everything. It was only because of him that Serena and Venus emerged to be such legends in the world of tennis.

