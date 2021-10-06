Official poster for 'King Richard', biopic on Venus and Serena Williams' father, released

The much-awaited biopic on Venus and Serena Williams' father, 'King Richards', is slated to be released in the US on November 19. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, stars popular Hollywood actor Will Smith in the lead role, while child actors Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton portray young Williams sisters.

Warner Bros. Pictures, the distributor of the film, announced on Monday that the film will be available in theaters only. However, it will also be streamed on HBO Max for 31 days post its theatrical release.

The film traces the journey Richard Williams undertook to make his daughters among the biggest sporting icons in the world. From the public courts of Compton to multiple Grand Slam glory, Richard Williams laid the foundation for Serena and Venus, who went on to share 30 Majors between themselves.

"Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever," said the official synopsis of the film.

"Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons."

The official poster for 'King Richard' was also released on Monday. It features Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton with the tagline, "Venus, Serena and a plan for greatness".

"Based on the unknown true story you have to see to believe," the poster said.

Serena Williams ups her social media game

Serena Williams last played a complete match in June at Roland Garros, where she lost in the fourth round to Elena Rybakina. She did take the court at Wimbledon a month later, but was forced to retire due to a torn hamstring a few games into her first-round match. She then withdrew from the US Open citing the need for more recovery time.

It is unclear when the American plans to return to action, but she has certainly been making the most of her time away from the court. She recently made a fashion statement at the Met Gala, where she looked stunning in a Gucci bodysuit.

Also Read

Williams also posted a series of photos on Instagram promoting brands like Audemars Piguet, Stuart Weitzman, and her very own, Serena.

Edited by Arvind Sriram