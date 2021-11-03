Serena Williams discusses powerful scene in King Richard, says it hit her in a "different way"

Serena Williams recently appeared on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, alongside sister Venus and actor Will Smith. Smith plays the titular role in the film 'King Richard', which is based on Richard Williams, the father of the Williams sisters.

The magazine's latest issue featured a detailed interview with Serena, Venus and Will Smith. During the discussion, Serena Williams, who is played by 15-year-old Demi Singleton, singled out one of the scenes from the film that had a profound impact on her.

Williams said the scene, which featured a short speech from Richard Williams telling the two sisters that their success could pave the way for black girls in tennis, hit her in a "different way."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion pointed out that it was only after gaining perspective of her long and successful career that she could completely understand the value of her father's words.

"There's a scene where my dad says...well, 'Will' says that you're doing this for every Black girl. And that really hit me in a different way because obviously at the time we didn't know," Serena Williams said.

Serena and Venus Williams with father Richard in 1992.

Serena Williams went on to add that there were several different ways to tell her and Venus' life story, but showing it from their father's perspective made the most sense as he was the one who introduced them to tennis.

"There are so many ways to tell this story," Serena continued. "But I think telling it through my dad was the best way because he had the idea. He knew how to do it."

Olympia gets to see what I was like through the film: Serena Williams

Serena Williams with daughter Olympia after winning the 2020 Women's ASB Classic.

Serena Williams took a brief hiatus from tennis to give birth to her daughter Olympia in 2017. The American returned to the sport in 2018 and reached the US Open final a few months into her comeback.

Williams has since spoken about being a role model for her daughter, who often travels with the 23-time Slam champion on tour. According to Williams, the film 'King Richard' is a great medium through which to share her story with Olympia.

Williams revealed that she always wondered how she would narrate her life story, but now no longer has that problem as Olympia can see it for herself though the film.

"She gets to see what Mommy was like," Serena said. "I always wondered how I would explain my life. Like, how will I even start that conversation? This is the perfect way."

