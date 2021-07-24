Kingdom: Ashin of the North leaves fans curious about what Gianna Jun's character will do in Kingdom season 3

Kingdom: Ashin of the North has left fans wanting to see more of the apocalypse period drama. The origin story of Ashin is a standalone episode, and hence, fans are sad that there is no more to binge on this weekend.

Kingdom spinoff was released on 23 July and Ashin's origin story held the same brutality that the previous seasons of Kingdom are well known for. Kingdom: Ashin of the North is an origin story that adds more details to the Kingdom world.

For instance, the fact that Ashin continued to hate Joseon and its people for their transgressions despite getting a chance at revenge hinted that she will have a bigger role in the upcoming season of Kingdom.

What role will Ashin from Kingdom: Ashin of the North play in Kingdom season 3?

She is the one who handed over the reincarnation plant to the royal physician. Ashin also continued to take care of her village people that she had woken from the dead using the reincarnation plant. She had them chained and held as prisoners.

She also promised in Kingdom: Ashin of the North to return and join them once she brought an end to everything alive in Joseon. She will have a bigger part to play in the future. What her role in the show will be is one of the many things that fans are extremely curious about.

Fans also speculated that Ashin from Kingdom: Ashin of the North has shaped up to look more like an enemy of Seo Bi (Bae Doo-na) and Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) than an ally.

She may have poisoned the young King with the reincarnation plant while Seo Bi and Lee Chang were busy tracking the origins of the plant.

Fans are also looking forward to binging on the fallout that will take place as a result. Unless, of course, the prince manages to convince Ashin to serve as his ally.

Some even speculated that the Pajeowi Jurchen leader portrayed by Koo Gyo-hwan was not killed by Ashin at the end of Kingdom: Ashin of the North. She did string the arrow, but did she shoot at him?

It was never shown in Kingdom: Ashin of the North. It then leads to speculation that Ashin and the Jurchen leader may team up against a common enemy- Joseon. After all, even the Jurchen people were fooled by the Joseon commander who Ashin had initially worked for.

Then there is the matter of the wrongs committed by the Haewon Cho Clan against Ashin's people in Kingdom: Ashin of the North, especially the Pajaewi Jurchens. Ashin's father had crossed the river to spread a rumor on the orders of the Joseon commander to hide the clan's errors.

The ones who killed Pajaewi Jurchens in Kingdom: Ashin of the North when they were out to harvest wild ginseng illegally were Haewon Cho clan members.

It was to hide this and stop an imminent attack by Pajaewi Jurchens that the commander sent Seongjongyain's leader - Ashin's father - to spread a rumor that the men who were killed in the forest were attacked by a tiger.

Later, Ashin's father was set up as the man who plotted against the Pajaewi Jurchens and as a result, his people were massacred. He was held prisoner in the Jurchen settlement until Ashin found him years later. If Ashin was seeking revenge against anyone, it must be the clan.

In that case, there is a chance of her aligning with Seo Bi and Lee Chang as they are also against Haewon Cho clan getting the upper hand.

As much as Kingdom: Ashin of the North centers on a zombie apocalypse, the courtroom drama makes it a lot more thrilling.

