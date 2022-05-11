Kingsport Fun Fest 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, dates and more

Kingsport Fun Fest, slated for July, has announced its lineup. The concerts are slated to take place from July 21 to July 23, while the fest will begin on July 15. It will take place at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Tennessee, with general admission tickets going on sale on May 13.

Fun Fest Chairman Jeff Fleming said:

“Fun Fest’s theme from the beginning was community unity. Generations of Kingsport area residents have circled these dates in July and look forward to gathering with friends, family, and guests. The pandemic taught us to slow down a bit, appreciate the special attributes of towns our size, and reconsider what’s truly important.”

Kingsport Fun Fest 2022 lineup

July 21 – Zach Williams, with Shane & Shane opening

July 22 – Jamey Johnson, with Colt Ford opening

July 23 – Lynyrd Skynyrd, with Dalton Dover opening

The Eastman Fireworks Spectacular will take place after Lynyrd Skynyrd’s concert.

Kingsport Fun Fest 2022 tickets

Tickets for the Kingsport Fun Fest will go on sale on May 13. Early tickets for the Zach Williams concert are priced at $15 and will increase to $20 after July 15. Early tickets for Jamey Johnson and Lynyrd Skynyrd are priced at $20. Tickets after July 15 will be priced at $25. Tickets can be purchased from Fun Fest's official website. Starting June 24, tickets will be available in addition to festival merchandise, at the Fun Fest Store.

Fans can also opt for Friends of Festus tickets that can be purchased online and will go on sale Friday, May 13, at 10.00 am PT.

The Friends of Festus reserved seats are priced from $50-$75 each. These tickets also include a parking space located in the stadium parking lot.

More about the Fun Fest

Kingsport Fun Fest has been held in Tennessee for over 40 years. The nine-day event is being held from July 15 this year. Apart from its concerts, it features hot air balloon rides, an 8K race, sporting events, children’s activities and concerts. The festival also includes 16 restaurants set up across the street from the J. Fred Johnson Stadium, where guests can enjoy everything from pizza and ribs to international food, seafood, and ice cream, among other things.

Headliner of the Christian concert Zach Williams has separately announced new dates for his Fall Tour slated for this September. He will be supported by special guest Ben Fuller.

