Zach Williams Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more 

Grammy-winning musician Zach Williams is set to hit the road this May and announce new dates for his fall tour from September 14. Also slated to perform at the festival is special guest Ben Fuller, who will accompany the singer.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 13 at 11:00 am ET and can be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or from Ticketmaster. The general tickets for the tour are priced between $23.75 and $73.75. The VIP tickets for the tour are priced at $199.75 VIP.

Zach Williams Tour 2022

May 14 -- Unity Fest 2022 -- Charlotte, AR

May 20 -- Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater -- Peachtree City, GA

May 21 -- J Fest -- East Chattanooga, TN

Jun 30 -- Creation Fest -- Shirleysburg, PA

Jul 24 -- York State Fair -- York, PA

Aug 01 -- Ohio State Fair -- Columbus, OH

Aug 05 -- Soulfest -- Gilford, NH

Aug 08 -- Wisconsin State Fair -- West Allis, WI

Aug 15 -- Eerie County Fair, Hamburg, NY

Aug 16 -- Rockingham County Fair -- Harrisonburg, VA

Aug 20 -- Livin Out Loud -- Gothenburg, NE

Sep 12 -- Wayne County Fair -- Wooster, OH

Sep 24 -- Inn Of The Mountain Gods Resort & Casino -- Mescalero, NM

Zach Williams Fall 2022 and 2023 Tour

Sep 14 -- Mobile, AI

Sep 15 -- Lafayette, LA

Sep 18 -- Grand Rapids, MI

Sep 19 -- Saginaw, MI

Sep 20 -- Green Bay, WI

Sep 29 -- Decatur, Il

Sep 30 -- South Barrington, Il

Oct 01 -- Omaha, NE

Oct 03 -- Colorado Springs, CO

Oct 05 -- Phoenix, AZ

Oct 07 -- Salina, KS

Oct 08 -- Shreveport, LA

Oct 09 -- Kansas City, MO

Oct 13 -- Louisville, KY

Oct 14 -- Charleston, WV

Oct 15 -- Erie, PA

Oct 17 -- Toledo, OH

Oct 22 -- Roanoke, VA

Oct 23 -- Richmond, KY

Oct 26 -- Washington, DC

Oct 28 -- Rochester, NY

Oct 29 -- Syracuse, NY

Oct 30 -- Cincinnati, OH

Nov 03 -- Columbia, SC

Nov 04 -- Fort Myers, FL

Nov 05 -- Tallahassee, FL

Nov 07 -- Richmond, VA

Nov 08 -- New York, NY

Nov 11 -- North Little Rock, AR

Nov 12 -- Baton Rouge, LA

Nov 13 -- Grand Prairie, TX

Nov 16 -- Corpus Christi, TX

Nov 17 -- Austin, TX

Nov 19 -- Oklahoma City, OK

Nov 20 -- Bartlesville, OK

Feb 04 -- Caribbean Cruise With Zach Williams -- Fort Lauderdale, FL

More about the artist

Williams, who started his journey in 2016, released his second studio album in 2019. The album charted at No. 2 on the US Christian Albums chart and 111 on the US Billboard 200 albums chart.

The other tracks included in the album are Walk With You, Heaven Help Me and There Was Jesus featuring Dolly Parton, which also appeared on the Billboard Christian Songs chart.

Before starting his solo career in 2016, Zach Williams was a member and lead vocalist of Zach Williams & The Reformation. He was also the lead singer of the Christian group Brothers of Grace, later renamed Zach Williams and the Brothers of Grace.

Edited by Srijan Sen