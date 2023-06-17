Kirk Franklin 'The Reunion Tour' 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Kirk Franklin has announced a new tour, titled The Reunion Tour, which is scheduled to begin on October 1, 2023, and continue until November 24, 2023. The artist will perform at venues across the USA, Canada, and Quebec. The tour will be the first major tour by the singer since the 2022 Kingdom Tour.

The singer-songwriter announced the new tour, which will feature performances by The Clark Sisters, Tye Tribbett, and The Family, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on June 16, 2023.

Presale for the tour will start on June 20, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed by texting 'REUNION' to +1 (404) 948-5620. General tickets for the tour will be available from June 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced yet and then can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Israel Houghton and The Clark Sisters to join Kirk Franklin on tour

Contemporary Christian singer Israel Houghton, who is best known for their album, Love God, Love People, which was released on August 31, 2010, will join Kirk Franklin's tour. The album peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also present will be the gospel group The Clark Sisters, who rose to prominence with their 1981 album, You Brought the Sunshine. The album peaked at number three on the US Gospel Album chart.

Artists set to take the stage during the Kirk Franklin Reunion tour are:

Israel Houghton

The Clark Sisters

Davis and Tamela Mann

God's Property

New Breed

Kirk Franklin

The Family

Tye Tribbett

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

October 1, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 6, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

October 7, 2023 –Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

October 8, 2023 –Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

October 10, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

October 12, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

October 13, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

October 15, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

October 17, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum

October 19, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

October 20, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

October 22, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

October 24, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee at FedEx Forum

October 26, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama at BJCC Concert Hall

October 29, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

November 2, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Bellco Theatre

November 5, 2023 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

November 7, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

November 9, 2023 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center

November 11, 2023 – San Diego, California at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

November 16, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

November 17, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion

November 18, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

November 19, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena

November 21, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

November 24, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

Tracing Kirk Franklin and his music career

Kirk Franklin was born on January 26, 1970, and by the time he was 11 years old, he became the music director for the Mt. Rose Baptist Church adult choir. The singer later studied under Jewell Kelly and the Singing Chaparrals at the Oscar Dean Wyatt High School.

The singer released his debut studio album, God's Property from Kirk Franklin's Nu Nation, on May 27, 1997. The album peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 album chart. Franklin gained critical acclaim with his tenth studio album Hello Fear, which was released on March 22, 2011. The album peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Fans are now excited to see the artist in action during The Reunion Tour.

