Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas cast list explored

Lifetime is a treasure trove of Christmas films during this season every year, like its upcoming holiday movie Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas.

The offbeat Christmas film will follow an estranged mother and her daughter getting stuck in a snowstorm and discovering a lot about themselves and the holidays in the process. The film stars Lorea Turner and Naturi Naughton in the leading roles, along with some other interesting cast members.

According to Lifetime, the synopsis for Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas reads:

"Caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve, estranged mother and daughter Journee (Naturi Naughton) and Nia (Lorea Turner) are forced to take refuge inside a church where a handful of also-trapped parishioners are reeling from the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. The spirit of the season takes hold as Journee and Nia weather the wintry storm together with the other churchgoers, including handsome youth pastor Adam and a heavenly music teacher, who motivate the mother and daughter to reconcile their differences through music, faith, and love.

It continues:

With the help from this unlikely yet spirited group of strangers, Journee and Nia band together to help the church salvage not only their holiday traditions, but also their show-stopping Christmas day performance, despite the raging storm outside. Stars Naturi Naughton, Lorea Turner, Luke James, and Kirk Franklin (2022)."

Meet the cast of Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas

Lorea Turner as Nia

At the center of the story, is Nia (played by Lorea Turner), the daughter in Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas.

Born on June 3, 1997, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Lorea Turner is a woman of many talents. She has actively worked as a singer, musician, and actress, gaining more widespread recognition in the former two.

She released her first single Secrets in 2021. She does not have many notable works as an actress, but this upcoming Lifetime film may change that stat.

Naturi Naughton as Journee

Naturi Naughton, arguably one of the most renowned members in the cast of the film, plays the role of Journee, the estranged mother of Nia.

Naturi Naughton is best known for her performance in Power. Born on May 20, 1984, in East Orange, New Jersey, Naughton is well known for both her singing and acting ability. She started her career with the girl group 3LW, before she transitioned to acting. In the acting world, she achieved significant fame with roles in Lottery Ticket, The Playboy Club, Mad Men, and The Client List.

She is also the recipient of 2 NAACP Image Awards.

Other cast members

Frndly TV @FrndlyTV Watch the spirit of the holiday season help this family reconnect through music and love in the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie Kirk Franklin’s a Night Before Christmas, starring @kirkfranklin @naturinaughton and @LoreaTurner premiering this Saturday Dec 10th on @lifetimetv Watch the spirit of the holiday season help this family reconnect through music and love in the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie Kirk Franklin’s a Night Before Christmas, starring @kirkfranklin @naturinaughton and @LoreaTurner premiering this Saturday Dec 10th on @lifetimetv . https://t.co/X9BjLQPZno

There are many other big names in the cast of Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas. These include Luke James, Kirk Franklin, Nijah Brenea, Aspen Kennedy Wilson, Will Oliver, Loren Lott, JonAvery Worrell, Janetlys Rodriguez, and Constance McCracklin.

The film is directed by Tailiah Breon with a script from Tara Knight.

Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas will premiere on December 10, 2022, at 8 pm EST. It will also be available for streaming from the next day onwards on Lifetime. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes