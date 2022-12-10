The Holiday Sitter cast list: Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa play same-sex couple in Hallmark's Christmas movie

The Holiday Sitter is ready to premiere on December 11, 2022, marking a historic moment for Hallmark and Holiday movies. The Jonathan Bennett-starrer will be a rare instance of a holiday film surrounding a same-sex couple. This is also Hallmark's first LGBTQ+ film, making it a milestone achievement for the network.

Bennett is also credited for the story along with his credits as the lead actor and producer. Speaking on The Holiday Sitter, the 41-year-old actor explained:

"What's so special about ‘The Holiday Sitter’ is that it's the first time we'll see two men meet-cute and fall in love at Christmas...We tell a story that's really important, so people that are watching it feel seen when they watch it. But just like Christmas is for everybody, ‘The Holiday Sitter’ is for everybody... It just happens to have two men as the lead."

George Krissa will star opposite Bennett in this one. The film comes at a great time for Bennett, who also got married earlier this year, almost seven years after the legalization of same-sex marriage in the country.

Read on for more details about the cast of The Holiday Sitter ahead of its release on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

The cast of The Holiday Sitter

Jonathan Bennett as Sam

Bennett, who also came up with the story for the film, will play the role of Sam, a work-obsessed uncle who ditches his holiday plans to babysit his niece and nephew. The film will revolve around him and his sister’s neighbor Jason.

Jonathan Bennett is best known for his role in the cult classic Mean Girls (2004). Though he has worked in a variety of roles, he is best known as an actor and television host. Bennett was born in Ohio and attended Otterbein University.

He started his career with the ABC soap opera All My Children. After several recurring roles, he made his big mark with Mean Girls. His other notable works include Submerged, Divorce Invitation, and A Christmas Kiss II.

George Krissa as Jason

George Krissa, a relatively new figure in the industry, will star opposite Bennett's Sam in the film. He will play the role of Sam's sister's neighbor who will come across Sam and the two will see some flames sparking between them.

Krissa is an actor and musician from Lashburn, Saskatchewan, Canada. He has appeared in several television roles across many platforms. Some of his more renowned works include The CW’s Coroner and CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries. Krissa is a trained vocalist who studied voice at Grant MacEwan University in Alberta, Canada.

This is not his first Hallmark film, as he had previously appeared in Road Trip Romance earlier this year.

Other cast members of The Holiday Sitter

There are numerous others in the cast of the film. It stars Donia Kash as Billie, Matthew James Dowden as Nate Walker, Everett Andres as Miles Walker, and Todd Matthews as Dr. Vance. The film also has Chelsea Hobbs in a yet untitled role, Nathan Parrott as Declan, Amy Goodmurphy as Eli, and Mila Morgan as Dania.

The film is directed by Ali Liebert with a script from Tracy Andreen and Greg Baldwin. As mentioned above, this is based on a story by Jonathan Bennett.

The Holiday Sitter will premiere on December 11, 2022, at 8 pm EST on Hallmark. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes