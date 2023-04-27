Kiss, Kiss! review: Is the new Polish rom-com movie on Netflix worth the watch?

Kiss, Kiss! is a new Polish romantic comedy movie that made its debut on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Martyna Skibinska and Andrzej Golda have served as writers for the movie, with Tomasz Konecki as director. The plot is centered around Tomek, a casanova who falls in love with the strong-headed would-be-bride, Ola.

The official synopsis for Kiss, Kiss!, released by Netflix, reads as follows:

"Convinced he can charm any woman, a tenacious flirt sets his sights on a headstrong bride-to-be engaged to the son of an ambitious politician."

Ever since the Polish movie was launched on Netflix, the audience has been quite eager to learn how Netflix's Kiss, Kiss! has fared among viewers. Unfortunately, despite having an intriguing and entertaining plotline, the writing of the movie was quite weak. While the lead actors of the movie put up promising performances, it was not enough to save the plot, which lacks proper substance.

A review of Kiss, Kiss! on Netflix: An underwhelming rom-com movie that feels out of place

An enticing plot let down by weak writing

The latest Polish movie on Netflix, Kiss, Kiss! chronicled the story of a tireless casanova named Tomek who had no intention of ever falling in love. However, upon meeting a charismatic and strong-headed bride-to-be named Ola, Tomek's perspective on love changed. What began as light flirting ended up being a serious romance.

The story on paper was sound, but it failed in execution due to poor writing. All the scenes in the movie felt disjointed as the story lacked substance and clarity. The scenes were written in a way that felt incomplete, and the transition from one scene to another also seemed quite unrealistic and extremely melodramatic. Even the lead characters were written in a flat and dull manner.

Thus, writers Skibinska and Golda failed to present the story in a charming and entertaining way.

Sub-par direction made the movie even more underwhelming

The director of the movie, Tomasz Konecki, tried to make the movie interesting by making each scene quite upbeat. Unfortunately, however, they came across as overly done and tiresome. Due to the continuous lack of substance, the movie was unsuccessful in creating the on-screen charm it was supposed to create.

Although a few scenes, such as the one where Tomek and Ola passionately dance in front of everyone, or the one where Ola and Tomek run away, are well-directed and provide a bit of entertainment to the audience, most of the scenes were underwhelming to watch.

Thus, it's safe to say that if only the audience is looking for a light watch, they can give the movie a try, but, if viewers are looking for a meaningful watching experience, then they can definitely skip it.

Promising acting by the lead cast members

Without a shred of doubt, the saving grace of the movie, Kiss, Kiss!, was the acting performance of its lead pair. Zofia Domalik as Ola and Mateusz Kosciukiewicz as Tomek were quite promising in portraying their respective characters.

Zofia Domalik, as a strong-minded and kid-hearted woman who was about to marry a man she did not love, did a great job of portraying all the essence of the character. Mateusz Kosciukiewicz, who played Tomek, also did a good job of playing a relentless womanizer and constant flirt, delving deep into the character and bringing out his nuances despite the weak writing.

Apart from them, the two supporting actors of the movie, Rafal Zawierucha as Janek and Agnieszka Wiedlocha as Klara, did an amazing job in playing their roles. Their on-screen chemistry was the biggest highlight of the movie and was what made it worth a watch.

Catch Kiss, Kiss!, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

