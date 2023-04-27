Kiss, Kiss! ending explained: Did Tomek and Ola end up together?

Kiss, Kiss! is a brand new addition to Netflix's list of Polish movies. The upbeat romantic comedy movie made its arrival exclusively on the popular streaming platform on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Andrzej Golda and Martyna Skibinska have served as writers for the movie, with Tomasz Konecki in the director's seat.

The movie revolves around a carefree womanizer named Tomek falling in love with a caring and headstrong woman named Ola, who was about to get married. The official synopsis for Kiss, Kiss!, given by Netflix, is as follows:

"Convinced he can charm any woman, a tenacious flirt sets his sights on a headstrong bride-to-be engaged to the son of an ambitious politician."

The lead cast list for Kiss, Kiss! included Zofia Domalik as Ola, Mateusz Kosciukiewicz as Tomek, Rafal Zawierucha as Janek, and Agnieszka Wiedlocha as Klara. Since the Polish rom-com movie was released on Netflix, it has been getting quite a bit of attention, with viewers curious to know how the end has turned out.

Netflix's new Polish rom-com Kiss, Kiss! had a satisfactory ending

Did Tomek finally fall in love?

Netflix's latest romantic comedy film depicted the intriguing story of a womanizer named Tomek who initially did not believe in love. From the very beginning of Kiss, Kiss! Tomek was seen as someone who is reluctant to engage in romantic relationships for fear of a commitment. He never imagined himself falling in love. He was a heartbreaker and a casanova in the truest sense of the term.

However, one day, right outside his office, he met a woman named Ola and immediately felt attracted towards her. He even left his important client meeting at the office to follow her to the bus. He spent a lot of time trying to convince her to take an interest in him, but to no avail.

Later on, while on a project to shoot a documentary about the wedding of an ambitious politician's son, he met Ola again and found out that she was the bride-to-be. However, Tomek did not care for her wedding and was determined to make her fall in love with him. He also realized that he was deeply in love with her and this was the first time he had such strong feelings about someone.

During the filming of the documentary, Ola also started to develop feelings for Tomek and the two eventually gave in, despite the upcoming wedding. The two made love and confessed their feelings for each other. They also made plans to escape the place before the wedding.

Was Tomek able to stop Ola from getting married in Kiss, Kiss!?

Towards the end of the movie, before Tomek and Ola could plan their escape, Tomek was abducted by a man who was hired by Ola's father, who wanted Ola to get married to the powerful politician's son as he felt it would benefit both families. Ola saw Tomek getting kidnapped from her window and knew who was behind the kidnapping.

She rushed to her father and requested him to ask his hired man to release Tomek, promising to marry Kristian in return. Ola's father agreed. By the time Tomek was release, it was almost too late, but he wasted no time and did everything he could to reach the palace where the wedding was supposed to happen.

Meanwhile, at the wedding ceremony, Ola and Kristian had already said their vows, although they both loved other people. Ola had feelings for Tomek, whereas Kristian was in love with another man. However, due to pressure from his family, he had to say yes to the wedding.

Right before the wedding ceremony was over, Tomek reached the palace and took Ola with him. The two ran away on a bus and ended up together in the end. Kristian also had a happy ending, as he too went on to marry his partner.

Don't forget to watch Kiss, Kiss!, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

