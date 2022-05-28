Kiss Sixth Sense Episode 1 has Hong Ye-seul foreseeing a romantic future with her strict no-nonsense boss

One of the most anticipated Korean dramas of the year is Kiss Sixth Sense, starring Seo Ji-hye as the hardworking AE, Hong Ye-seul, in Cha Min-hoo’s (Yoon Kye-sang) advertising company. She barely sleeps for an hour in 3-4 days and relies on coffee and energy drinks to take her through the week, resulting in debilitating headaches and nosebleeds.

In addition to this, she possesses the power to foresee others’ futures. But it is more of a hazard than an advantage. You see, to see someone’s future, her lips have to come in contact with that person, and so far, it has only messed up her love life as, according to Ji-hye, glimpses of someone else’s future have never been of much use to her as she has never been a part of it.

So, she has kept her distance from men and relationships.

Meet Ye-seul’s hot-headed and strict boss, Cha Min-hoo, in Kiss Sixth Sense

While Ye-seul has been able to predict when it will rain, when someone will fall, etc., she has never been able to decode why her boss, Cha Min-hoo, is so strict with her and always expects perfection from her. According to her, all he does is bully her, nitpick her work, no matter how much effort she puts into it, and is quick to blame her no matter what goes wrong in Kiss Sixth Sense.

Little does she know that Min-hoo secretly likes her, but he has issues of his own, which somehow plays a part in him keeping his distance from her. But all the first episode reveals is that he suffers from chronic headaches of his own and regularly takes pills for it. While outwardly, he shows that he is not happy with Ye-seul, he is concerned about her health.

When he witnesses her having a nosebleed in the office, he takes her to the hospital and calls up the doctor (his childhood friend) beforehand to take proper care of her.

But because he puts up such a good act of disliking her, she has no clue about his feelings and thinks he is having an affair with their model, the disdainful Oh Ji-young, who makes sure to flaunt her one-sided attraction for Min-hoo.

Ye-seul glimpses an impossible future in Kiss Sixth Sense

Min-ho's company is setting up a big shoot for a furniture company, and Ye-seul is assigned to lead the project in Kiss Sixth Sense. But there is only so much she can do, especially when the leader of the production team is a lazy and irresponsible man.

Despite knowing that the set-up of the shoot should be done in the morning, he schedules it for the night before the production and refuses to budge when Ye-seul calls him up as her sixth sense warns her that something terrible is about to happen.

As she dreaded, she gets a call from Min-hoo in the dead of the night as it had started raining and every prop had been spoiled, including the expensive bed provided by the furniture company, Billy.

She hurries to the location and tries to help a short-tempered Min-hoo. But in the chaos, she loses her balance and falls with him on the bed, resulting in an accidental kiss and her getting a glimpse of Min-hoo’s future - him making love to her in his house.

Is this a premonition or just a figment created by Ye-seul’s tired brain? Hopefully, Disney+’s Kiss Sixth Sense episode 2 will have some answers.

Edited by Sayati Das