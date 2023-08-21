Kith Classics x adidas Originals Tennis Collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The Kith Classics x Adidas Originals Tennis Collection brings to life three iconic shoe styles: Rod Laver, IL Comp, and Torsion Edberg, each with an individualistic charm. The collaboration between Kith Classics and Adidas Originals has given birth to a distinctive tennis-inspired collection.

These designs, adorned with royal blue accents and exclusive co-branding, pay homage to distinct tennis eras. Each model in the collection exhibits unique construction elements that resonate with tennis enthusiasts.

Get ready to embrace tennis history with the Kith Classics x Adidas Originals Tennis Collection on August 21, 2023. Available at Kith outlets, online at Kith.com (11 AM EST), EU.Kith.com (11 AM CET), and through the Kith App, this collection ranges in price from $105 to $120, to fit various budgets.

It's time to upgrade your sneaker game with these iconic designs that celebrate tennis eras and legendary players.

Adidas, a brand synonymous with sports innovation, has a rich history dating back to 1949. Its commitment to quality and performance has made it a global leader in athletic wear.

On the other hand, Kith, founded by Ronnie Fieg in 2011, has rapidly become a staple in modern fashion, known for its unique collaborations and trendy designs. Together, Kith and Adidas have created several memorable collections, merging sportswear tradition with avant-garde aesthetics.

Paying tribute to the Tennis Legends

Rod Laver

The Kith Classics x Adidas Originals Tennis Collection's Rod Laver design pays tribute to the legendary Australian tennis star. With a knitted mesh upper paired with pigskin nubuck overlays, this shoe embodies a simple yet elegant style that resonates with the tennis community. The price for Rod Laver is $105.

The official website of Kith announces this wonderful collaboration,

Reprising our partnership with Adidas Originals, Kith presents the Superstar and Samba silhouettes, designed in premium white leather with red accents and gold foil Kith Classics branding.

IL Comp

IL Comp has been a prominent part of the Kith Classics x Adidas Originals Tennis Collection. Since its introduction in 1985, they have kept its functional heritage intact. If you are looking for a pair that serves both on-court performance and off-court style, this collection is so for you.

The knitted mesh upper and full-grain leather overlays make these sneakers proof of versatility and endurance. The price for IL Comp is $115.

Torsion Edberg

Drawing inspiration from Swedish player Stefan Edberg, the Kith Classics x Adidas Originals Tennis Collection's Torsion Edberg is a statement piece. It showcases maximalism through its premium full-grain leather construction with pigskin nubuck overlays, highlighting intricate accentuating details. The price for Torsion Edberg is $120.

It is not a mere fashion statement. For the entire collection, they have merged the past and present, paying tribute to the tennis legends and the game's timeless appeal.

Following the combination of functional design and artistic creativity, this collection again proves the quality and craftsmanship that Kith and Adidas collaboration promises. If you are in love with the most stylish footwear or are a real Tennis enthusiast, it's your turn to pick one of the footwear connected with Tennis history. The release date is August 21, 2023.