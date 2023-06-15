Knuckles: Cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Knuckles, Paramount's upcoming television miniseries focusing on the fiery echidna and boasting a compelling tale that will have spectators on edge, is an exciting new addition to the Sonic the Hedgehog universe. The series is slated for release on October 12, 2023. Knuckles will follow in the footsteps of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and will serve as a precursor to Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

In John Whittington's upcoming TV series, viewers will witness a unique glimpse into events unfolding between the upcoming Sonic movie sequel in 2024 and the sophomore installment released in 2022. The upcoming series will have Idris Elba as Knuckles and Adam Pally in his role as Wade Whipple to further heighten the excitement.

Unmasking the Echidna realm in the mini-series Knuckles: Trailer and plot insights

The Knuckles series will promise fans an immersive exploration of Knuckles's unique bond with Wade Whipple. Knuckles is a tenacious yet impulsive anthropomorphic red echidna blessed with extraordinary physical abilities. He faces a significant challenge transitioning to Earth, as seen in the second installment of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Throughout this "fish out of water" narrative, viewers will witness firsthand the Echidna's difficulties adapting to new surroundings before ultimately overcoming obstacles.

Deputy Sheriff Wade Whipple, a close friend of Tom, meets a turning point in his life when a fiery Echidna takes it upon himself to implement intensive training that would eventually turn Wade into an Echidna Warrior through the course of the series.

Viewers will see firsthand the transformative journey that comes about through rigorous training sessions with both physical and mental challenges that truly test their limits. The action-filled series will witness Wade becoming an unstoppable force with unparalleled skills.

The upcoming spin-off series does not have a trailer yet. With production still underway and much anticipation surrounding this release, viewers will need to wait patiently for the trailer for this intriguing plotline to grace the screens.

The voice actors behind Paramount's spin-off series

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Cary Elwes and Christopher Lloyd have been cast in the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ spin-off series ‘KNUCKLES’.



(Source: Deadline) Cary Elwes and Christopher Lloyd have been cast in the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ spin-off series ‘KNUCKLES’.(Source: Deadline) https://t.co/Vzn7zqdO3S

The upcoming spin-off series boasts a line of seasoned voice actors. Leading as Knuckles in this new adventure will be Idris Elba, with Adam Pally following closely behind in his role as Wade Whipple.

Supporting these two talented stars are equally impressive actors, guaranteed to keep viewers glued to their screens, including:

Edi Patterson

Julian Barratt

Scott Mescudi

Ellie Taylor

Cary Elwes

Stockard Channing

Christopher Lloyd

Paul Scheer

Rob Huebel

Guest appearances from Rory McCann and Tika Sumpter who will reprise her role as Maddie Wachowski will also contribute to the intricacies of the plot.

Cartoon News Network @CCNCartoonNews Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer and Stockard Channing have joined the ‘KNUCKLES’ live-action series cast on Paramount+. Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer and Stockard Channing have joined the ‘KNUCKLES’ live-action series cast on Paramount+. https://t.co/jRRsHPQBiG

The upcoming spin-off is the fruit of various ingenious individuals. The developer and head writer of the series is John Whittington, who co-wrote Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Elba and Sonic film franchise creators Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher of Original Film, Jeff Fowler, and Toru Nakahara are executive producing this series along with John Whittington.

Anticipation is high for Knuckles, which guarantees to be an exhilarating ride for fans. Exploring the fiery Echidna's persona, his life on Earth, and his ties with Wade Whipple, will be an unforgettable experience.

With an exceptional lineup of actors onboard for the series,' viewers can expect an innovative interpretation of the legendary Sonic universe. The spin-off series is slated for its release on October 12, 2023, on Paramount+.

