Kody Brown net worth: How much wealth does Sister Wives star have?

Kody Brown, the patriarch of the polygamous Brown family who featured on TLC's reality TV series Sister Wives, currently has one wife, Robyn Brown. In 2021 and 2022, his three previous wives—Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown—parted ways from the reality TV star.

Despite managing a net worth of $800,000, this individual has navigated multiple mortgages, handled various household bills, and taken on the financial responsibility of raising many children over the years.

All about Kody Brown, his income, career, and more

Kody Winn Brown, born January 17, 1969, grew up in a polygamous family with his father having three wives. Raised in a Mormon household, Kody later disclosed challenges with the Mormon faith during his formative years.

Despite Kody's intention to portray polygamy positively through Sister Wives, his plan took an unexpected turn when legal challenges arose. The US federal courts questioned Utah's polygamy law, and clips from the show were ultimately utilized as evidence against Kody Brown.

While Kody keeps his professional life relatively private compared to other aspects, Sister Wives viewers have glimpsed his involvement in firearm sales throughout various seasons.

Kody was the President of Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories, but he stepped away in the early 2000s. His recent focus centers more on his prominent role in the spotlight with Sister Wives. Kody's primary financial support comes from the reality TV series Sister Wives, with his central role making a significant contribution to his family's financial success.

With an estimated net worth of $800,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Kody Brown capitalized on his polarizing personality. Kody utilizes his time in the spotlight to generate income. He actively participates in Cameo, providing personalized videos for Sister Wives viewers or those seeking custom messages.

Legal issues of Kody Brown

The day after the first Sister Wives episode aired, Utah police investigated Kody Brown for bigamy, a felony carrying a maximum 20-year prison sentence. Despite being legally married to one wife, Utah law, which considers cohabitation as marriage, puts all wives at risk of a 5-year sentence.

Kody's assumption about legal safety was challenged due to their 16-year family unit cohabitation, raising arguments for a common-law marriage with all four women simultaneously.

The case reached district courts but was dropped when a judge found the cohabitation definition of marriage unconstitutional. Utah pursued it with the US Court of Appeals, resulting in dismissal. It was then clarified that polygamy prosecutions should prioritize cases involving alleged child bigamy, fraud, and abuse/violence.

The Browns' exact earnings from the TLC show are unclear, but estimates suggest they earn around 10% of the per-episode budget. With TLC spending $250,000 to $400,000 per episode, the Browns' earnings range from $25,000 to $40,000 per episode. Over 14 seasons, this totals at least $4 million. However, their $800,000 net worth may seem surprisingly low, factoring in various expenses over the years.