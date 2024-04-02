Koe Wetzel 2024 World Tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Koe Wetzel 2024 World Tour is scheduled to be held from July 27, 2024, to November 13, 2024, in venues across North America, the UK, and continental Europe. The tour, titled "Damn Near Normal," will feature music from across the singer's discography.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Las Vegas, Boston, Alexandria, Glasgow, and Copenhagen, among others. The tour was announced by the singer via a post on their official Instagram account on April 1, 2024.
The presale for select dates of the Koe Wetzel tour will be available on April 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General tickets will be available on April 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or the singer's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
Koe Wetzel 2024 World Tour: Dates and venues
Koe Wetzel released his latest single, Damn Near Normal, on March 7, 2024. The single has so far peaked at number 3 on the Bubbling Under Top 100 single chart.
Koe Wetzel has now announced a new tour in support of the single, and he is bringing along several special guests with him. These guests include Treaty Oak Revival, Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops, Tanner Usrey, Dylan Wheeler, Kat Hasty, and Kolton Moore.
The full list of dates and venues for the Koe Wetzel 2024 World Tour is given below:
- July 27, 2024 – The Woodlands, Texas at Cynthia Woods Pavilion
- August 7, 2024 – Missoula, Montana at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater
- August 8, 2024 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- August 9, 2024 – Sandy, Utah at Sandy Amphitheater
- August 10, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotel Hotels Las Vegas
- August 15, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory
- August 16, 2024 – Council Bluffs, Iowa at Stir Cove
- August 21, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Jacobs Pavilion
- August 22, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live! Outdoor
- August 23, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE
- August 24, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at The Anthem
- August 28, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner
- August 29, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
- August 30, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- August 31, 2024 – Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena
- September 4, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum
- September 5, 2024 – Roanoke, Virginia at Berglund Center
- September 6, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena
- September 7, 2024 – Cary, North Carolina at Koka Booth Amphitheatre
- September 12, 2024 – Kansas City, Kansas at Azura Amphitheater
- September 13, 2024 – Camdenton, Missouri at Ozarks Amphitheater
- September 18, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena
- September 20, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama at The Orion Amphitheater
- September 21, 2024 – Macon, Georgia at Atrium Health Amphitheater
- September 25, 2024 – Alexandria, Louisiana at Rapides Parish Coliseum
- September 26, 2024 – Tuscaloosa, Alabama at Mercedes Benz Amphitheater
- September 27, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater
- September 28, 2024 – Little Rock, Arkansas at First Security Amphitheater
- October 3, 2024 – Pikeville, Kentucky at Appalachian Wireless Arena
- October 4, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
- October 5, 2024 – Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center
- October 10, 2024 – Abilene, Texas at Expo Center of Taylor County
- October 11, 2024 – Lubbock, Texas at Cooks Garage
- October 13, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- October 26, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Academy 3
- October 27, 2024 – London, UK at The Garage
- October 30, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Oran Mor
- October 31, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Academy 2
- November 1, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Brudenell Social Club
- November 3, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
- November 5, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Bahnhof Pauli
- November 6, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Frannz Club
- November 7 – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta
- November 10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen
- November 11 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall
- November 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Lille Vega
Aside from his upcoming tour, Koe Wetzel will also perform at the Bourbon & Beyond festival. The singer will appear at the festival in a lineup alongside Dave Mathews Band, Zach Bryan, and more.