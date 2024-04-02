Koe Wetzel 2024 World Tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Koe Wetzel 2024 World Tour is scheduled to be held from July 27, 2024, to November 13, 2024, in venues across North America, the UK, and continental Europe. The tour, titled "Damn Near Normal," will feature music from across the singer's discography.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Las Vegas, Boston, Alexandria, Glasgow, and Copenhagen, among others. The tour was announced by the singer via a post on their official Instagram account on April 1, 2024.

The presale for select dates of the Koe Wetzel tour will be available on April 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General tickets will be available on April 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or the singer's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Koe Wetzel 2024 World Tour: Dates and venues

Koe Wetzel released his latest single, Damn Near Normal, on March 7, 2024. The single has so far peaked at number 3 on the Bubbling Under Top 100 single chart.

Koe Wetzel has now announced a new tour in support of the single, and he is bringing along several special guests with him. These guests include Treaty Oak Revival, Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops, Tanner Usrey, Dylan Wheeler, Kat Hasty, and Kolton Moore.

The full list of dates and venues for the Koe Wetzel 2024 World Tour is given below:

July 27, 2024 – The Woodlands, Texas at Cynthia Woods Pavilion

August 7, 2024 – Missoula, Montana at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

August 8, 2024 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 9, 2024 – Sandy, Utah at Sandy Amphitheater

August 10, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotel Hotels Las Vegas

August 15, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

August 16, 2024 – Council Bluffs, Iowa at Stir Cove

August 21, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Jacobs Pavilion

August 22, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live! Outdoor

August 23, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE

August 24, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at The Anthem

August 28, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner

August 29, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

August 30, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

August 31, 2024 – Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena

September 4, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum

September 5, 2024 – Roanoke, Virginia at Berglund Center

September 6, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena

September 7, 2024 – Cary, North Carolina at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

September 12, 2024 – Kansas City, Kansas at Azura Amphitheater

September 13, 2024 – Camdenton, Missouri at Ozarks Amphitheater

September 18, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

September 20, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama at The Orion Amphitheater

September 21, 2024 – Macon, Georgia at Atrium Health Amphitheater

September 25, 2024 – Alexandria, Louisiana at Rapides Parish Coliseum

September 26, 2024 – Tuscaloosa, Alabama at Mercedes Benz Amphitheater

September 27, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater

September 28, 2024 – Little Rock, Arkansas at First Security Amphitheater

October 3, 2024 – Pikeville, Kentucky at Appalachian Wireless Arena

October 4, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

October 5, 2024 – Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center

October 10, 2024 – Abilene, Texas at Expo Center of Taylor County

October 11, 2024 – Lubbock, Texas at Cooks Garage

October 13, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 26, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Academy 3

October 27, 2024 – London, UK at The Garage

October 30, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Oran Mor

October 31, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Academy 2

November 1, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Brudenell Social Club

November 3, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

November 5, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Bahnhof Pauli

November 6, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Frannz Club

November 7 – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

November 10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen

November 11 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall

November 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Lille Vega

Aside from his upcoming tour, Koe Wetzel will also perform at the Bourbon & Beyond festival. The singer will appear at the festival in a lineup alongside Dave Mathews Band, Zach Bryan, and more.