Kraft brings back its Everything Bagel Mac & Cheese: Additional flavors, new cup format, and more details explored

Kraft Mac and Cheese is here to delight its fans by reintroducing its highly admired flavors in a convenient microwaveable cup format. This flavor return includes Everything Bagel, Ranch, and Jalapeño, along with the debut of a new limited-edition Smoky Barbecue variant.

As a strategic response to shifting consumer habits, Kraft is all set to launch its new microwaveable cup format. The Everything Bagel flavor will be exclusively available at Walmart, while the Jalapeño and Ranch flavors in cups will be sold at retailers nationwide.

Kraft's microwaveable cups for convenience

Convenient cup format of Mac & Cheese (Image via kraftheinz.com)

One of the most crucial aspects of this launch is the new cup format. While the brand has been offering microwaveable Mac & Cheese known as the "Easy Mac Cups" since 2006, this is the first time that the brand is featuring its flavored varieties in microwave-ready cup containers.

Previously only available in boxed form, these distinct flavors are expected to launch in the summer of 2025.

New Flavors in Convenient Cup Format

New Distinct flavors to choose from (Image via kraftheinz.com)

1) Everything Bagel Mac & Cheese

This variety combines onion, poppy seeds, garlic, sesame seeds, and other classic everything bagel spices, combined with the familiar flavors of mac and cheese. The Everything Bagel flavor will remain a Walmart exclusive.

2) Ranch Mac & Cheese

The Ranch Mac & Cheese has a rich and tangy flavor that replicates the creaminess of ranch seasoning, including buttermilk, garlic, and herbs with the brand's traditional cheddar-based sauce. This variant will be available at multiple major retailers nationwide this summer.

3) Jalapeño Mac & Cheese

The Jalapeño Mac & Cheese flavor includes the heat and zing of jalapeño peppers along with the creamy texture of the mac, making it a unique contrast of flavors. Similar to the Ranch variant, the Jalapeño flavor will be available at retailers nationwide.

4) Smoky Barbecue Mac & Cheese

The brand is also releasing a limited-edition Smoky Barbecue Mac & Cheese this summer, making it favorable for barbecue season. This new offering blends the sweet, tangy, and smoky barbecue notes. The Smoky Barbecue flavor will be available nationwide for a limited period.

Launched date and pricing

The Mac & Cheese cups are expected to hit shelves this summer. The exact launch date and pricing have not been specified, individuals can expect to find these products at various retailers.

The Everything Bagel flavor will remain a Walmart exclusive, while the other flavors will be available at major retailers.

About the brand

Kraft Mac & Cheese is one of America's most iconic food brands. Established in 1937, the brand was created as a quick, affordable meal to feed a family of four in just 19 cents. Over the years, the Mac & Cheese has been known for its signature blue box. Its simple nature and kid-friendly taste made it a household staple.

Now owned by Kraft Heinz, the brand continues to evolve by introducing gluten-free options, vegan alternatives, and inventive seasonal releases to cater to modern tastes. With the release of its bold-flavored microwaveable cups, Kraft Mac & Cheese is maintaining its relevance in a flavor-driven food market.

