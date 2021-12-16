Kraft Philadelphia Cream Cheese shortage: How to get a $20 dollar offer

The nation definitely ran out of flour during the pandemic, but it looks like Kraft is now running short on Philadelphia Cream Cheese too!

When the pandemic hit in 2020, confining people into their own homes, many found comfort in cooking. Dessert recipes were one of the most searched items on YouTube; people were cooking and baking many easy-to-make recipes.

Unfortunately, given the scale at which this was happening, it led to a supply chain shortage of many items, including the Philadelphia cream cheese from Kraft.

The demand for the item rose 18% in the year and has not dropped since, because both home cooking and restaurants ordering have increased.

Following this nationwide shortage, Kraft has decided to pay its American customers $20 to not eat cheesecake in the holiday seasons.

The company will reimburse 18,000 of its customers and here is how you can be one of them.

Details of the Kraft $20 offer

To not lose its customer base and keep its brand image positive, Kraft has come up with a brilliant idea - it will pay $20 in reimbursement to its customers who consume other desserts instead of a cheesecake.

Taking to Instagram, the company announced its holiday scheme:

"A shelf without cream cheese is a holiday without cheesecake. So if you can’t make your favorite dessert this year, buy any other one. And we’ll pay for it."

Here are the steps provided by Kraft on the event website: spreadthefeeling.com

Spot reservations are open on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18 at 12 pm EST each day.

After reservation Kraft will provide the customers with a link, that they can use to buy any dessert between December 17 and December 24.

The receipts need to be submitted on the website from 9 am December 28 to 11:59 p.m. January 4, 2022, for a chance to win a $20 digital reward.

Large original NY cheesecake (Image via juniorscheesecake/Instagram)

The offer is on a 'first come, first serve' basis.

Every confectionery in the country has been affected by the scarcity of this Kraft product. Stores like Juniors Cheesecake, Sunday Bagels, and other restaurants have to cut back on their cream cheese items for the lack of the same.

Philadelphia marketing has reassured the industry that they are investing millions of dollars in Philadelphia cream cheese and trying to bring production upward by pausing production on other items.

"As we continue to see elevated and sustained demand, we want to want to ensure that there's enough cream cheese for bagels, cheesecakes, and everything in-between."

Here's to hoping that people don't have to cut back on their cheesecake cravings for long!

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia