Kraven the Hunter: Who plays Rhino in the new Marvel film?

American actor Alessandro Nivola is set to play Rhino in the upcoming film Kraven the Hunter, who is one of the most iconic characters from Marvel's universe. Rhino's backstory is extremely gnarly because he was originally just a petty Russian thug. One fine day, he underwent an experimental procedure that completely changed him from head to toe; he received an artificial skin covering and also extreme strength.

Apart from Alessandro Nivola as Rhino, Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven the Hunter, Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Russell Crowe as Kraven's father, and Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon. The film, helmed by director J. C. Chandor, will release in the US on October 6, 2023.

Kraven the Hunter will see Alessandro Nivola play Rhino

Born on June 28, 1972, in Boston, Massachusetts, Alessandro Nivola's parents were highly respected individuals in their community. His grandfather was Italian sculptor Costantino Nivola. The actor finished his academics at Mater Christi School, Phillips Exeter Academy, and Yale University.

Nivola made his Broadway debut in A Month in the Country which also starred Helen Mirren; he was even nominated for Drama Desk Award for his performance in the play. His big break came in 1997 when he starred as Pollux Troy in Face/Off.

Some of his most well-known movies include Coco Before Chanel, Love's Labour's Lost, Laurel Canyon, The Red Sea Diving Resort, The Art of Self Defense, American Hustle, A Most Violent Year, Selma, The Neon Demon, One Percent More Humid, You Were Never Really Here, Disobedience, The Art of Self Defense, and Jurassic Park 3.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Alessandro Nivola revealed how he felt portraying Rhino in Kraven the Hunter:

"It was just a real acting opportunity for me. You’ll see. It’s just a great character part, and I didn’t have to do any CGI. I didn’t have to do any green screen. I only transform, physically, in the final moments of the movie, so it’s just a classic villain role," he said.

"It had a really interesting, complex psychology and personal history to draw on, and the movie has a time jump in it, so the character changes a lot from the way he is in the beginning of the film," he continued.

He ended his statement by saying:

"It was as much of an acting opportunity as any other film I’ve done, and I didn’t have to contend with wearing a spandex outfit or anything like that."

Alessandro Nivola is married to English actress Emily Mortimer since January 2003. The couple share two children, a son named Sam and a daughter, May. Both of them are actors; they played Heinrich Gladney and Steffie Gladney in the 2022 film White Noise.

Kraven the Hunter synopsis

The synopsis of the upcoming Marvel film according to IGN Movie Trailers reads as:

"Kraven the Hunter tells the tale of the iconic Marvel villain before his iconic rivalry with Spider-Man and how exactly he became to be. After an encounter that came too close to death at a young age, Sergei Kravinoff is gifted with the instincts of a true predator and the thirst for the hunt."

The film is written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

