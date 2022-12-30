White Noise review: Can the fear of death ruin a family?

Noah Baumbach's new film titled White Noise is a beautiful disaster. While everything seems normal, not a single thing about this film is ordinary.

The movie is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo and is the first time Baumbach has made a movie not based on an original story of his own.

White Noise official poster (Image via IMDB)

White Noise stars Adam Driver as Prof. Jack Gladney, a professor of "Hitler studies" at a renowned college in his town, who is constantly haunted by one fear: Death. This not only affects his career but every aspect of his life, including his marriage and relationship with his children.

The film isn't a comfortable watch and requires attention to detail in every scene.

Let's dive into a detailed review of White Noise.

White Noise review: Nobody can escape death, not even a brilliant professor

Is it possible to defeat death in its own game?

The art of the absurd and bizarre has captivated fans of cinema for ages. Anything unnerving or eerie is a recipe for an amusing movie and White Noise has been perfectly formulated by this. Even if horror is not thrown directly at you, you can constantly feel the anxiety of Prof. Jack Gladney throughout the film.

Set in 1984, Jack Gladney is a professor of "Hitler studies" at a well-known college, and lives with his wife and children. On the surface, he has a pretty decent life - wife loves him and his children adore him, and he is also well-respected by his peers and students.

However, Jack has a bizarre problem which is oblivious to the people in his vicinity. He is terrified of dying and the concept of death. Throughout the film, there are several instances where it seems like this is the end of him, but he somehow manages to break free.

His fears make him meet ghoulish figures in dreams and begin affecting his career, and his wife's deteriorating mental health doesn't help either. Additionally, Jack's situation becomes worse when his town meets a cataclysmic disaster called the "Airborne Toxic Event".

White Noise is a one-of-a-kind movie by Noah Baumbach, as all of its 136 minutes blend with anxiety. The settings, movements of people, events, conversations, dialogs, interactions, etc., all just seem weird and abnormal.

The movie is also a brilliant display of great screenplay and cinematography. While the film could be enjoyed by fans of the bizarre, it is recommended to keep an open mind while watching the events unfold in Prof. Jack Gladney's life.

It would also be criminal not to mention the film's dry humor and out-of-place end-credit scene.

Adam Driver matches his Marriage Story performance in the new Netflix film

Adam Driver certainly delivered one of the best performances of his career on White Noise. Greta Gerwig plays his wife Babette and Don Cheadle plays his peer Prof. Murray Siskind in the film. Even though their screen time is much less than Driver’s, they managed to do a wonderful job.

The concept of death has always been a fascinating topic. Nobody knows what happens when a person dies. White Noise is a demonstration of how the fear of the unknown can destroy a person.

The IMDB synopsis of the movie says that it:

"Dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world."

The film is streaming on Netflix worldwide.

