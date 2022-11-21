Krispy Kreme Holiday Donuts: flavors, dates, and other details explored

Krispy Kreme's recently released Santa's Bake Shop Collection for the holidays features three brand-new donuts as well as a few donuts that have returned from the vault. The three new donuts will be available, starting November 25, 2022. They are:

Sugar Cookie Donut - an Original Glazed doughnut topped with a mixture of sugar cookie sprinkles and coated with sugar cookie icing.

Along with these three, the doughnut and coffeehouse chain is bringing back the Santa Belly Doughnut and the Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Donut. Two new beverages, the Peppermint Mocha Latte and the Sugar Cookie Latte, both of which can be ordered hot or iced, will also be added to the menu at the same time as these products.

The latest Krispy Kreme Thanksgiving pie flavors are listed below, along with descriptions

If you're not ready to commit to an entire slice, let alone an entire pie dish, Krispy Kreme may offer a scaled-down alternative, such as mini pie donuts, on Thanksgiving.

Krispy Kreme's mini versions of its signature donuts were added to the permanent menu in 2020, with the idea for a pie-themed collection coming the year before. These doughnuts are a twist on the classic Thanksgiving dessert of pie and come in four different fillings and toppings.

Mini Pecan Pie Doughnut: A mini Original Glazed doughnut topped with a gooey butter tart filling, chopped pecans, and snickerdoodle cookie pieces.

Krispy Kreme donuts are so trendy right now that the company is offering deals on boxes of 12. Dozens of Original Glazed doughnuts can be purchased online on Cyber Monday for only $2. Donut lovers, save an extra dollar on a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts on December 12, 2022, thanks to the return of Day of Dozens.

