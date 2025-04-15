Krispy Kreme offers a Dozen Original Doughnuts for just the sales tax this week

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the end of tax season by offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just the cost of sales tax on April 15, 2025.

While Tax Day marks the federal deadline for most American taxpayers to file their individual income tax returns, Krispy Kreme’s latest deal, falling on one of the most stressful days of the year, can help customers satisfy their sweet tooth or rub off the sting or celebrate getting their money back.

Notably, this is the third consecutive year that the brand is offering Americans a sweet tax break on dozens of delicious doughnuts for Tax Day.

Krispy Kreme's Tax Day deal explored

As Tax Day has arrived, restaurant chains across America are offering their customers freebies and discounts to celebrate this occasion, and one such brand is Krispy Kreme. Just like the past two Tax Days, the doughnut company has a deal for its customers this April 15, 2025.

Fans of the coffeehouse will celebrate the end of tax season in 2025 with a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts. In a press release, the company revealed that its customers will receive a second Original Glazed dozen for just the price of sales tax in their state after they purchase any dozen doughnuts at the regular price in the shop.

Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Growth Officer, said in a press release on April 10, 2025 (via Business Wire):

“We know how stressful tax season can be, so we’re making the last day to file your taxes a little sweeter with this great offer.”

Krispy Kreme is also offering a buy-one-get-one deal: order a dozen doughnuts online at regular price, and get a second dozen Original Glazed for free using the promo code TAXBREAK at checkout.

In stores, the second dozen costs just the sales tax, which varies by state. There's a limit of two dozen per person in-store, and one free dozen per online order.

In the press release, the American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain revealed that guests can also enjoy its Tax Day deal on its new and limited-time offering, the Hoppy Easter Collection. They can avail this deal via purchase in-store and pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme's app and website, both individually and by the dozen.

Meanwhile, fans can also purchase the Hoppy Easter doughnuts in a 6-pack box. It is delivered fresh daily to select retailers.

About Tax Day

In the United States, April 15 of each year marks National Tax Day. It is the final date when individual federal tax returns and tax payments are due. Notably, this year, the deadline for taxpayers to file their federal tax return or to pay any tax owed, or request an extension to file, is Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tax Day always falls on April 15 every year unless there is a weekend or holiday on that date.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme’s history dates back to 1937 when its founder, Vernon Rudolph, bought a secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a New Orleans French chef. On July 13, 1937, the brand began selling its doughnuts to local grocery stores after renting a building in the now historic Old Salem in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Now, one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world, it operates in 40 countries through its network of fresh doughnut shops and partnerships with leading retailers.

