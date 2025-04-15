Best food deals and freebies to grab for Tax Day 2025 

Tax Day 2025, which is on April 15, 2025, is the deadline for filing federal income tax returns in the United States. While the day can be hectic for most Americans as people ensure they submit their paperwork on time, many food chains and restaurants offer special food deals and freebies to give people a well-deserved treat to help beat the Tax Day blues.

Ad

Tax day food deals and freebies are a great way to indulge in meals and treats at discounted prices, sometimes even for free. There is something for everyone, whether it be a savory snack, some sweet treats, or a refreshing drink- there is likely a Tax Day deal catering to every craving.

Shake Shack, and 4 other best Tax Day 2025 deals

1) Krispy Kreme: BOGO deal for Tax Day 2025

Ad

"Krispy Kreme" in California - Source: Getty

Krispy Kreme has brought back its BOGO deal for Tax Day 2025, the second year running. On April 15, 2025, customers who order a dozen doughnuts at regular price can get a second dozen of the Original Glazed doughnuts at the price of their state's sales tax.

Ad

For example, if the sales tax in a state is 6%, customers in that state can get their second dozen Original Glazed doughnuts at about $0.66.

Customers will have to check at their nearest Krispy Kreme location or the app and website for exact deal prices, as they will vary by location.

There is a two-dozen limit per person for in-shop orders and a one-dozen limit for online orders. Customers placing online orders need to use the code TAXBREAK to avail of the offer, which is valid for pickup and delivery via the Krispy Kreme app and website.

Ad

2) Shake Shack: Free black truffle menu item

The Black Truffle Menu includes Black Truffle Burgers and Parmesan Fries (Image via Instagram/@shakeshack)

Shake Shack is joining Tax Day celebrations in style with a gourmet twist. For every order worth $10.40 or more, customers can choose one free item from the limited-period Black Truffle menu, which includes the Black Truffle Burger (single), Black Truffle 'Shroom Burger, and Parmesan fries.

Ad

To claim their free menu item, customers can use the code TRUFFLETAX at checkout in-store or via the Shake Shack mobile app or website.

This is one of the longest-running Tax Day 2025 promotions and can be availed until April 27, 2025.

3) Potbelly Sandwich Works: BOGO Deal

Potbelly is offering a BOGO deal for Tax Day 2025 (Image via Instagram/@potbelly)

Fans of Potbelly Sandwich Works can get a second Original Sandwich for free on the purchase of any Original Sandwich or Big Sandwich for Tax Day 2025. The Original is Potbelly's standard size, while the BIGS comes stacked with about one-third more meat, cheese, and toppings.

Ad

The offer is exclusively available online via the Potbelly app or website, where customers can use the code BOGO at check out to claim their free sandwich. The offer is only valid on April 15, 2025.

Read More: How to make Stanley Tucci's Italian Sandwich? Recipe explored

4) Great American Cookies: BOGO Chocolate Chip cookie cake slice

The offer is valid only on April 15, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@greatamericancookies)

For Tax Day 2025, Great American Cookies is offering a buy one get one free offer on the Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake Slice only on April 15, 2025. The offer can be availed in-store at participating Great American Cookies locations nationwide.

Ad

The Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake Slice is slices of the Orginal Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake with a choice of vanilla or chocolate icing. It has the feel and texture of cookies as well as cake, making it an indulgent treat.

Read More: All of Crumbl's Kardashian-Jenner-inspired cookies explored

5) Kona Ice: Freebies for National Chill Out Day

Kona Ice celebrates National Chill Out Day on Tax Day (Image via Instagram?@konaice)

Kona Ice is celebrating National Chill Out Day on Tax Day 2025 by bringing a free cup of shaved ice to fans looking for a treat to help them cool off.

Ad

Kona Ice Trucks parked at select locations across the country will be out the free icy treats all day long on April 15, 2025. Customers can find their nearest Kona Ice Truck and a full list of Truck stops on the Kona Ice website.

While Tax Day is a busy day for many Americans, these food deals and freebies are sure to help relieve some stress of Tax Day 2025. Many of the promotions are limited to April 15, 2025, and will not be available after Tax Day 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More