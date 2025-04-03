What is Rise Doughnuts? All to know about the donut shop Blake Lively was recently captured working at

Actress and entrepreneur Blake Lively surprised fans when she was spotted behind the counter at Rise Doughnuts, a donut shop in Wilton, Connecticut. On March 30, 2025, Lively shared snaps from the donut shop where she was assisting in the kitchen and serving customers.

Lively called the shop her "happy place" in one of the snaps of the Rise Doughnuts kitchen that she posted on her Instagram Stories, according to a March 30 article by People. In the caption, she wrote:

"Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car. This is what my happy place looks like."

According to People, Livey is friends with the owner of Rise Doughnuts, Chef Hugh Magnum. The donut shop is open to customers from morning to afternoon, and the donuts are made fresh everyday.

More about Rise Doughnuts

Rise Doughnuts, located at 28 Center Street, Wilton, Connecticut, has become popular in the region for their craft donuts. The shop is open to customers between 7 am and 2 pm from Monday to Friday, and 8 am to 1 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Recently, they celebrated their third anniversary, according to the shop's Instagram post on March 12, 2025.

Rise Doughnuts was started by Chef Hugh Magnum and his partner Laura Malone in 2022. Hugh Magnum has previously appeared on Food Network on some shows.

The idea for the donut shop reportedly started as a home experiment with sourdough starter. Rise Doughnuts now serves fresh baked yeast-based flavorful donuts. The shop also hosts pop-up barbecues and more, according to the shop's Instagram page, which has a following of over 28K.

As per the Instagram Stories shared by the donut shop, the donut menu for Thursday, April 3, 2025, included several flavors, including Brown Butter Vanilla Bean. Miso Butterscotch, Cinnamon Sugar, Lemon Poppyseed and Chocolate Buttercream. Since the bakery makes donuts fresh every day, it is best to check in at the store for the day's offerings, for those wanting to try these donuts.

Blake Lively's love for food

Blake Lively has often taken to social media to share her love for food and baked treats with her fans. She has also started her line of sparkling soda, Betty Buzz, which uses fresh ingredients for its products, according to the brand's website.

Lively took to Instagram to share a "garnish board," a fun take on a cheese board- in December 2024 in collaboration with her Betty Buzz brand.

According to the article by People published on March 30, 2025, Ryan Reynolds, actor and Blake Lively's husband took to Instagram to share Lively's knack for baking. The actor posted Instagram stories of dog-inspired cupcakes seemingly baked by the actress.

In July 2024, the actress tried her hand at making Hot Chocolate Cookies in a reel shared on her Instagram, as part of the promotions for her 2024 release It Ends with Us. The actress also tried her hand at baking a cake in collaboration with Chef Cedric Grolet according to a post shared by the actress on September 11, 2023.

Many celebrities have had impromptu meet-and-greets at food joints in recent years. In 2023, singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey was seen working a shift at Waffle House in the store's uniform, much to fans' surprise and delight.

Rise Doughnuts, who recently saw Blake Lively working their counter is quite popular at home in Wilton, Connecticut, and is a favorite spot for Blake Lively. The actress' recent impromptu visit increased the buzz around the craft donuts and gave fans a surprise chance to meet the star.

