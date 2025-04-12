All of Crumbl's Kardashian-Jenner-inspired cookies explored

Crumbl, the famous chain of bakeries, has recently launched a collaboration with reality TV's most iconic family, the Kardashian-Jenner clan. According to Delish, the dessert chain brand, which is known for its huge cookies, has brought the Kardashian Jenner Family Flavors to its menu this week.

Six custom treats, all named after family members, including Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, are available until April 12. These limited-edition sweet treats can be purchased as a six-piece set served in a limited-edition box for $22.99 or individually for prices ranging from $4.49 to $6.48.

Details of Crumbl's Kardashian-Jenner-inspired menu

On Monday, April 7, 2025, the cookie brand took to their official Instagram account to announce the new cookie menu, which is a part of its Kardashian Jenner Week. The dessert brand's Co-Founder, Sawyer Hemsley, said in a press release, according to USA Today:

"We've never had an entire menu takeover before, and who better to do that than the legendary ladies of the Kardashian Jenner family? Iconic family meets iconic desserts − it just makes sense."

Customers can get these star-studded desserts from the cookie brand's locations across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Notably, this collaboration also marks the first full dessert menu takeover in the brand's history.

Fans can order these treats in-store via the dessert chain's website or app and other major delivery platforms. The Kardashian-Jenner Family cookie collaboration features bold flavors inspired by each family member's public persona.

Notably, as per the brand, this limited-edition cookie menu was developed with personal input from the family. Now, let's look at all the flavors on the star-studded Kardashian-Jenner menu.

From Kris’ Classic Yellow Layer Cake to Kylie’s Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie: Here’s everything on the Kardashian-Jenner dessert menu

1) Kris’ Classic Yellow Layer Cake

Kris’ Classic Yellow Layer Cake (Image via Crumbl)

Inspired by the Momager Kris Jenner, the Classic Yellow Layer Cake features two fluffy yellow cakes swirled with decadent fudge frosting. This dessert is topped with a smooth chocolate glaze and then finished with chocolate curls.

2) Kourtney’s Flourless Chocolate Cake

Kourtney’s Flourless Chocolate Cake (Image via Crumbl)

Served warm, the Flourless Chocolate Cake takes inspiration from Kourtney Kardashian. This is the brand's first-ever gluten-free flourless cake. Made with zero refined sugar, it is served warm. This dessert is drizzled with a velvety dark chocolate glaze and topped with tangy raspberries.

3) Kim’s Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie

Kim’s Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie (Image via Crumbl)

Also served warm, Kim Kardashian's Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie is soft and smothered in melted white chips. It is topped with a cinnamon streusel crunch and then drizzled with velvety white chips.

4) Khloé’s Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie

Khloé’s Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie (Image via Crumbl)

Inspired by Khloé Kardashian, the new Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie is served warm. Featuring a gooey dark chocolate cookie loaded with cookies & cream pieces, this dessert is crowned with scoops of fresh vanilla bean cookies & cream mousse. To finish it up, it is drizzled with chocolate ganache.

5) Kendall’s Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie

Kendall’s Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie (Image via Crumbl)

Served warm, Kendall Jenner's Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie is a brown sugar cookie packed with decadent semi-sweet chips. This dessert is topped with a signature Crumbl Cookie Dough Bit featuring velvety cookie-inspired buttercream and crumbled cookie pieces.

6) Kylie’s Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie

Kylie’s Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie (Image via Crumbl)

Served chilled, the Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie takes inspiration from Kylie Jenner. Featuring a vibrant vanilla sugar cookie, this treat is rolled in playful rainbow sprinkles. It is crowned with a swirl of pink cake batter buttercream.

About the brand

The popular dessert franchise was founded by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley in 2017 in Logan, Utah. In just seven years, the brand has grown from a cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the country. The cookie brand has over 1,050 locations across all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

