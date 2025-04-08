Shake Shack to release new Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake: Price, locations, and more details explored

Shake Shack, the famous fast-casual restaurant chain, is hopping on the international Dubai Chocolate dessert craze, which went viral on social media in late 2023. After adding out-of-the-box items like Cherry Blossom Shake and bourbon-infused bacon jam, the brand has included the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake to its menu.

Available for a limited time, the new Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake will come in the form of Shake Shack's popular custard shakes. According to All Recipes, it will be released at select Shacks across the US, with the fast food chain serving this dessert drink in limited quantities per day.

Notably, fans can get this chocolatey milkshake, which is inspired by the popular Dubai-based chocolate bar, at only 30 locations across the United States in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City. Starting April 7, 2025, the brand will serve just 25 Dubai Chocolate Pistachio shakes per day.

Shake Shack's new Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake explored

Shake Shack first introduced the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake in Dubai restaurants in February 2025. As per All Recipes, after offering it across the Middle East, on March 28, 2025, the brand shared a video on its official Instagram account and asked fans if it should bring the liquid makeover of the cult favorite chocolate bar to its US menu.

"You've heard of the bar, but how 'bout the shake? The Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake is on the menu at select international Shacks. Should we bring it stateside?"

From the cracking of the chocolate to the crispy pastry pieces, Shake Shack's Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake is said to offer fans the same components of the famous Dubai Chocolate bar. Taking inspiration from the bar and its crispy texture, the new shake is made with pistachio custard, which is mixed with toasted kataifi shredded phyllo.

On April 7, 2025, the fast food restaurant chain confirmed the launch of the new Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake on Instagram. Sharing the details of its availability, the brand wrote:

"Run, don't walk–the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake has arrived. Available for a limited time at select U.S. Shacks (see last slide). Limited daily quantity and in-Shack only–don't miss out on this exclusive flavor."

Availability and price

The new Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake went on sale at Shake Shack locations starting April 7, 2025. Only available for a limited time, the dessert offering will be served at select Shacks across the country. Notably, the brand will only serve 25 shakes per day, one priced at $7.99.

Meanwhile, with the launch of this latest shake, Shake Shack has become the first fast food chain to introduce a Dubai Chocolate-based item to its menus. Served in a cup, this has a crackable dark chocolate shell that is prepared and frozen. This shake is also topped with chopped pistachios and crunchy kataifi.

Locations

Fans can get the new Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake at the following Shake Shack locations across the United States:

1) New York:

Upper East Side

630 Lexington

West Village

Lower East Side

Flatbush

Columbus Circle

DUMBO

Downtown Brooklyn

Astor Place

Meatpacking

2) California:

WeHo

Hollywood

Studio City

Century City

Santa Monica

Pasadena

Glendale

Beverly Hills

Long Beach

El Segundo

3) Florida:

Miami Beach

Boca Raton

Aventura Mall

Sawgrass Mills

Coral Gables

The Falls

Mary Brickell Village

Ft. Lauderdale

Dadeland Mall

The Gardens Mall

More about Dubai Chocolate Bar

The Dubai Chocolate bar went viral on social media in late 2023 after a TikTok user named Maria Vehera shared a video of herself enjoying the original chocolate from the Dubai-based Fix Dessert Chocolatier. The famous chocolate bar is loaded with a creamy mixture of pistachio, tahini, and crispy phyllo dough pastry, also known as knafeh.

