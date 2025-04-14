Little Debbie brings back its Mother’s Day cakes for a limited time: All you need to know

Little Debbie has brought back its Mother’s Day cakes for a limited time, sparking excitement among fans eager to celebrate the holiday with nostalgic treats. The seasonal snacks, available in lemon and strawberry flavors, are designed to sweeten Mom’s special day. The announcement, made via Instagram on April 10, quickly drew enthusiastic responses from followers, many of whom have waited years for the cakes’ return.

In addition to the cakes, Little Debbie has released a Mother’s Day Spring Bundle, priced at $15.75. The bundle includes a mix of seasonal favorites beyond the iconic cakes. Featuring mini muffins, cakes, cookies, and brownies, the collection aims to offer variety for springtime celebrations. Limited availability and fan demand suggest the treats won’t stay on shelves long.

A Sweet Surprise for Mom: Little Debbie’s Mother’s Day cakes

The Mother’s Day cakes come in two flavors: lemon and strawberry. Both options consist of snack cakes layered with creamy white filling, coated in icing, and decorated with colorful stripes. The lemon version includes vibrant yellow and pink accents, while the strawberry cakes showcase pink stripes. Little Debbie suggests pairing them with Mom’s favorite tea or coffee.

Fans flooded Little Debbie’s Instagram comments with excitement following the Mother’s Day cakes announcement. However, the brand hasn’t confirmed how long the products will be available. The relaunch follows years of informal requests from customers who noticed the cakes’ absence from stores. Though Little Debbie never officially discontinued the Mother’s Day cakes, their disappearance had become a talking point among loyal fans.

Spring Bundle Bliss: Celebrate with Lemon, Strawberry & More

Little Debbie® Mother's Day Spring Bundle (Image via Little Debbie)

The Mother’s Day Spring Bundle features two varieties of Mother’s Day cakes and is available for $15.75. In addition to the cakes, the bundle includes five Blooming Spring Brownies with rose-pink icing and eight Spring Gingerbread Cookies topped with sugar crystals.

It also contains 20 lemon-flavored Spring Mini Muffins. The assortment is marketed as a way to “capture the joy of the season” and is available exclusively for a limited time.

New Nutty Buddy Cakes launch

Separate from the Mother’s Day lineup, Little Debbie recently unveiled Nutty Buddy Cakes, a hybrid of its discontinued Cloud Cakes and the Nutty Buddy wafer bar. The new product replaces Cloud Cakes’ vanilla filling with peanut butter cream, enveloped in chocolate frosting. Erica Cunningham, Little Debbie’s product manager, described the treat as a response to shoppers seeking “new ways to enjoy their go-to flavor combinations” in an emailed press release.

The Big Pack Nutty Buddy Cakes will soon hit shelves, as per Allrecipes, with 10 individually wrapped servings. While this launch isn’t tied to Mother’s Day, it complements the brand’s strategy of reviving nostalgic products with modern twists.

Availability and purchasing options

The Mother’s Day Spring Bundle is currently available for purchase on Little Debbie’s website, with no confirmed end date for sales. Retail availability may vary, though the brand’s Instagram post implies the cakes and accompanying treats will be in stores for a short window. Meanwhile, the Nutty Buddy Cakes are expected to arrive in stores later this spring, though exact dates remain unspecified.

As Mother’s Day approaches, the return of these limited-edition cakes provides an affordable, nostalgic way to celebrate. With the added option of the Spring Bundle, Little Debbie positions itself as a one-stop shop for festive snacking—whether shoppers are stocking up for family gatherings or surprising Mom with a sweet, throwback treat.

