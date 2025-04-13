Little Debbie releases new Nutty Buddy Cakes: All you need to know

The bakery snack brand Little Debbie has introduced a new Nutty Buddy Cake. The snack is a blend of the brand's fluffy cakes and its iconic Nutty Buddy. Popular snack tracker and Instagrammer @markie_devo shared a post on April 4, confirming the release of a new product.

Additionally, an April 10 report from All Recipes further confirmed the arrival of Little Debbie's Nutty Buddy cakes. As per @markie_devo's post, this snack is expected to hit stores during the week of May 11. The new Nutty Buddy cakes will be available in a pack of 10 individually wrapped cakes.

Little Debbie's Nutty Buddy Cakes features a peanut butter filling

Little Debbie sold its first Nutty Bars in 1959, establishing their presence even before the brand label was officially formalized. Recently, the brand introduced this flavor in a new snack, Nutty Buddy Creme Pies. These are soft-baked, chocolate-coated peanut butter cookies sandwiching peanut butter cream.

The bakery label has now announced the release of new Nutty Buddy cakes. The leaks of the product have been coming for days. On March 27, popular food Instagrammer @sanckolater shared a post hinting at the upcoming release.

Then, on April 4, another renowned food tracker, @markie_devo, confirmed the arrival of Nutty Buddy Cakes in May 2025. The Instagrammer shared the news and official image directly from the company, tagging the brand in his post.

Further, in an April 10 report, All Recipes shared the statement of the brand's product manager, Erica Cunningham, which read:

“Shoppers are looking for new ways to enjoy their go-to flavor combinations. Big Pack Nutty Buddy Cakes deliver just that—a soft, cake-style snack with all the peanut butter and chocolate flavor fans expect from the Nutty Buddy name.”

The new Nutty Buddy Cake features a soft sponge cake filled with peanut butter and frosted with a thin chocolate layer. The cake also offers a hint of vanilla flavor.

Other news about Little Debbie

The brand has recently brought back its Mother's Day Cakes in lemon and strawberry flavors. Apart from these two new additions, snack cake lovers can also try other seasonal offerings from the brand:

BUTTERFLY CAKES

SPRING GINGERBREAD COOKIES

BLOOMING SPRING BROWNIES

SPRING MINI MUFFINS

SPRING MINI DONUTS

EASTER MARSHMALLOW PUFFS®

EASTER BASKET® CAKES

EASTER BASKET® CAKES, CHOC.

These spring and Easter-themed offerings are available for a limited time and will soon disappear from store shelves.

In other exciting news for Nutty Buddy fans, Little Debbie is holding a giveaway in which 15 winners will receive a Nutty Buddy Prize Pack that includes:

2 cartons Nutty Buddy® Wafer Bars

2 cartons Nutty Buddy® Creme Pies

1 pair of Nutty Buddy® Wafer Bars-branded socks

1 Nutty Buddy® Wafer Bars-branded journal

1 set of Little Debbie-branded pens

1 Nutty Buddy® Wafer Bars-branded sticker

Starting on April 1, the giveaway participation is open throughout April. To participate, one needs to fill out the form provided on the official website. No minimum purchase is required to take part in the giveaway. The randomly selected winners will be announced within 10 days after the closure of the participation period.

Nutty Buddy Cakes will soon hit the stores. Meanwhile, snack lovers can enjoy the above-mentioned limited-time additions. Moreover, home baking enthusiasts can give a try to various recipes suggested on the brand's webpage.

