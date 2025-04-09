Mountain Dew to release new Baja Cabo Citrus Soda: All you need to know

Mountain Dew has now officially announced that its Baja Cabo Citrus Soda is hitting stores on April 21, 2025. From leaked images to speculations, there has been a buzz around the drink on social media for months. The PepsiCo-owned soft drink label has now cleared the air. On April 8, the label posted on Instagram, sharing pictures of the new beverage and announcing the date.

Baja Cabo Citrus Soda will be available in 20-ounce and 12-ounce packs across the US. This limited-edition flavor will come in both regular and zero-sugar versions. Notably, this is the last flavor addition coming with the old logo; new drops will be spotted in rebranded packaging from May.

The Mountain Dew Baja Cabo Citrus Soda release date is set to April 21

These Mountain Dew Baja drinks tend to disappear from the market rapidly, which contributes to the buzz around them. For the past few months, fans of this brand have been talking about a new drink, Mountain Dew Baja Cabo Citrus.

On October 24, popular food Instagrammers @snachwithzach and @teamsupernovafb shared a post on Instagram confirming the release of the drink in April 2025. Additionally, a Reddit user also uploaded a picture of this new beverage 13 days back, stirring a conversation around the drink.

After much speculation, Mountain Dew posted on Instagram on April 8 with the caption that reads:

"It’s Tropical Citrus Punch with notes of the best spring break of your life. Baja Cabo Citrus coming coming 4/21!"

For this Baja release, the soft drink brand is partnering with Doritos for a returning guacamole flavor. These chips will hit the snack aisle on April 28. They both are limited-time offerings and will be available for two months.

The Mountain Dew Baja Cabo Citrus soda offers a tangerine and lime flavor with a hint of floral notes. The drink will be available in two sizes and includes a zero-sugar variant.

Other Mountain Dew release news

As per a post from @teamsupernovafb, a new Honey Dew flavor of Mountain Dew is expected to appear in the market in July this year. Another Walmart exclusive Dragon Fruit flavor is expected to drop in June, replacing the Frostbite. The food sleuth has also shared that the Mountain Dew Mango Rush release date is expected to be May 5 and will be exclusively available at Little Caesars in 16 oz cans.

A collaboration between Mountain Dew and Blind Barber is bringing a Baja Blast-inspired body care lineup. As per the April 8 report of All Recipes, these will be available for purchase from April 16 on the website and in the physical stores of Blind Barber's and the TikTok store of Mountain Dew.

The Mountain Dew Baja line debuted in 2004 with a tropical lime-flavored beverage developed exclusively for Taco Bell. Since then, Baja Drinks has gained a special place among soda lovers. These limited-time flavors are very elusive, and hence interested buyers are advised to try Baja Cabo Citrus Soda as soon as it hits the stores.

