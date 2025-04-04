Subway launches Doritos Footlong Nachos: Where to buy, price, and more to know

Subway, the fast food restaurant chain, has teamed up with tortilla chips brand Doritos to offer its fans foot-long nachos at its U.S. restaurants. According to PR Newswire, this innovative collaboration of Doritos Footlong Nachos will be available for customers to grab for a limited time.

The new Doritos Footlong Nachos snack combines the classic Doritos chips with flavors of the fast food brand's famous sandwiches. Fans can get them for just $5 while supplies last across the US.

Additionally, for one day only on April 10, 2025, MVP Rewards members of the American multinational fast food restaurant franchise can grab the new Doritos Footlong Nachos for free with the purchase of any footlong sub.

Subway's new Doritos Footlong Nachos explored

The Doritos Footlong Nachos, according to PR Newswire, are freshly prepared to order. This treat features a layer of classic Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips, which is topped with Cheddar Cheese sauce and shredded Monterey cheddar cheese. The snack is then loaded with toppings of spicy jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes and red onions and finished with Baja Chipotle sauce.

The Doritos Footlong Nachos are available in three varieties: rotisserie-style chicken, sliced steak or classic veggies and cheese (Image via subway.com)

Notably, customers can also add rotisserie-style chicken or steak at no extra charge. The fast food restaurant chain is also giving its fans the option to add a scoop of smashed avocado, but for an additional cost.

Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at the fast food chain, said in a press release on April 3, 2025:

"Subway's newest partnership takes everything our fans love about Subway sandwiches – from quality veggies, proteins and tasty toppings – to the next level with the cheesy flavor and iconic crunch of Doritos."

Sharing how the Doritos Footlong Nachos can be a perfect snack for every moment, Fabre added:

"Whether you're in the mood for a snack, pairing them with your favorite sub or sharing with friends, Subway and Doritos are serving up even more flavor in every satisfying bite."

Further, Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Away From Home, said in the press release:

"We're proud to team up with Subway to bring a bold take on the classic nachos experience by combining the bold cheesy crunch of Doritos Nacho Cheese chips and Subway's freshly prepared ingredients."

Meanwhile, on March 25, 2025, the Instagram user @Snackolator, who is known for reviewing newly released snacks, foods, candy, as well as fast food, shared his thoughts on the new item through a video on Instagram. Under the video, he wrote in the caption:

“These are surprisingly solid for a nice snack- and for $5 it doesn't seem outrageous even if it could use some more chips. [You've] got a bag of Doritos with toppings, cheese, and they're toasted with a nice kick of spice from Subway.”

Price and availability

The Doritos Footlong Nachos are available nationwide for a limited time. Fans can get this new snack for just $5 while supplies last.

Additional offer

The American fast-food restaurant chain, which specialises in made-to-order "submarine" sandwiches, is giving its fans a chance to try Doritos Footlong Nachos for free for one day only. Available on all three variants, including rotisserie-style chicken, sliced steak or classic veggies and cheese, MVP Rewards members can unlock a special offer on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

With the purchase of any Footlong sub, the MVP members will receive one free Doritos Footlong Nachos. Notably, this offer will drop in all MVP Rewards accounts and will be available the entire day on April 10, 2025, to redeem via the brand’s app, website, or in-restaurant with the phone number associated with the account.

While the new Doritos Footlong Nachos combination has a bed of nacho chips, this snack treat also goes with the brand's famous tagline of "Eat Fresh," as it includes a layer of fresh produce.

